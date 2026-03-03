'DEPART NOW': US urges its citizens to leave more than dozen Middle East countries | Full List

The United States urged its citizens to "depart now" from more than dozen of countries throughout the Middle East “due to serious safety risks” as conflict with Iran intensifies.

The State Department asked citizens to use “available commercial transportation,” however this advisory may be hard for Americans to follow as wide corridor of Middle East airspace is closed and flight restricted.

This latest warning applies to Bahrain, Egypt, Iran, Iraq, Israel, the West Bank, Gaza, Jordan, Kuwait, Lebanon, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Syria, the United Arab Emirates and Yemen.

The @SecRubio @StateDept urges Americans to DEPART NOW from the countries below using available commercial transportation, due to serious safety risks. Americans who need State Department assistance arranging to depart via commercial means, CALL US 24/7 at +1-202-501-4444 (from… pic.twitter.com/vdplAik2Sq — Assistant Secretary Mora Namdar (@AsstSecStateCA) March 2, 2026

Airspace over the United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Kuwait, Israel, Bahrain, and Iraq was largely empty on Monday, according to flight-tracking data from Flightradar24. Thousands of international flights were canceled on Sunday and Monday, FlightAware.com reports, with cancellations continuing to increase.

The travel alert follows US President Donald Trump's statement that military operation against Iran could last "four weeks" and may be longer. US and Israel have carried out sustained strikes on Iran targeting its military and nuclear-linked facilities. Iran along with its proxies have retaliated with the missiles and drones against Israel and Gulf states, home to US bases and key military assets.