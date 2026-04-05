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NewsWorld'Desperate, foolish, unbalanced': Iranian commander responds to Trump's 48-hour warning
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'Desperate, foolish, unbalanced': Iranian commander responds to Trump's 48-hour warning

US-Iran tensions: Chief commander of Iran's Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters, Ali Abdollahi, issued a warning on Saturday as a 10-day deadline set by US President Trump to open the Strait of Hormuz is due to expire Monday.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Apr 05, 2026, 08:42 AM IST|Source: Bureau
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'Desperate, foolish, unbalanced': Iranian commander responds to Trump's 48-hour warning US President Donald Trump (Credit: File Photo/IANS)

US-Iran tensions: An Iranian official on Saturday responded to US President Donald Trump's "all Hell will reign down" warning to Tehran, calling it "a desperate, nervous, unbalanced and foolish move."

Chief commander of Iran's Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters, Ali Abdollahi, issued the warning on Saturday as a 10-day deadline set by US President Trump to open the Strait of Hormuz or make a deal is due to expire Monday.

The official warned that any US or Israeli strike on Iran's infrastructure would be met with "devastating and continuous" attacks on all US military assets in the Middle East region and Israeli infrastructure, according to IANS, the semi-official Fars news agency reported. 

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"After having admitted successive defeats, the aggressive and warmongering president of the United States has, in a desperate, nervous, unbalanced and foolish move, threatened (to target) Iran's infrastructure and national assets," Abdollahi stated.

He further added that Iranian armed forces would not hesitate "for a moment" to defend the country's rights and protect national assets and "will put the aggressors in their place."

Trump's 48-hour warning 

In a post on Saturday on Truth Social, Trump issued a warning to Iran and wrote, "Remember when I gave Iran ten days to MAKE A DEAL or OPEN UP THE HORMUZ STRAIT," adding, "Time is running out -- 48 hours before all Hell will reign (sic) down on them."

Earlier, on March 21, Trump threatened to "hit and obliterate" Iranian power plants if the country failed to fully open the Strait of Hormuz within 48 hours. 

After this, two days later, he postponed strikes on power plants for five days after holding 'productive conversations' with Tehran. He later pushed the deadline back again.

Meanwhile, Iran has authorised the passage of ships carrying essential and humanitarian goods through the Strait of Hormuz, Tasnim news agency had reported.

Middle East tensions

The tensions in the Middle East remain heightened following joint US-Israeli strikes on Iran starting February 28.

Following the strikes, Iran responded with attacks on Israeli and US assets across the region.

(with IANS inputs) 

Also read- Iran is bombing its biggest trading partner, but why is it choosing not to strike back? EXPLAINED

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