BAPS HINDU TEMPLE

‘Despicable Acts’: MEA Decries Vandalism At US Hindu Temple With Anti-India Graffiti

MEA Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal, responding to media queries regarding the vandalism at the Hindu Temple in Chino Hills, California, condemned such “despicable acts”. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Anushka Awasthi|Last Updated: Mar 09, 2025, 01:32 PM IST|Source: Bureau
‘Despicable Acts’: MEA Decries Vandalism At US Hindu Temple With Anti-India Graffiti Photo Credit: Hindu American Foundation/ X

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Sunday condemned the act of vandalism at the BAPS Hindu Temple in California, United States. It called upon the local law enforcement to take "stringent" action against those responsible and to ensure adequate security to places of worship. 

MEA Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal, responding to media queries regarding the vandalism at the Hindu Temple in Chino Hills, California, condemned such “despicable acts”. 

The Spokesperson said, “We have seen reports regarding the vandalism at a Hindu temple in Chino Hills, California. We condemn such despicable acts in the strongest terms. We call upon the local law enforcement authorities to take stringent action against those responsible for these acts, and also ensure adequate security to places of worship.”

The Chino Hills borders the Los Angeles County.

The official handle of the BAPS Public Affairs shared the details of the incident on the social media platform X. It also stressed that they will “never let hate take root”.

In the post, BAPS Public Affairs wrote, “In the face of another Mandir desecration, this time in Chino Hills, CA, the Hindu community stand steadfast against hate. Together with the community in Chino Hills and Southern California, we will never let hate take root. Our common humanity and faith will ensure that peace and compassion prevail.”

The Coalition of Hindus of North America (CoHNA) also shared the details of the incident on X and deemed it "not surprising," saying that this happened as the day for a "Khalistan referendum" in LA draws close. 

The CoHNA's post also listed other cases of vandalism of temples in the US and said that a thorough investigation is required into the matter.

The Hindu American Foundation, a non-profit advocacy group, posted on X and said that the vandalism at the largest Hindu temple in California occurred on Saturday and demanded the FBI and its Director Kash Patel to probe the matter.

The Consulate General of India in New York had also strongly condemned the incident.

(with PTI inputs)

