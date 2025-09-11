Despite US Steep Tariff, India Shifts To America From Russia – Full Story Explained

Tel Aviv/Washington: Despite the US President Donald Trump administration imposing a 50% tariff on Indian imports, citing India’s crude oil purchases from Russia, New Delhi is strengthening strategic partnerships with Washington and Israel with an aim to reduce its dependence on Moscow’s military hardware. Highlighted India’s defense diversification, The Jerusalem Post reported that under Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India has substantially reduced reliance on Russian weapons.

For decades, Russia supplied India with missiles, submarines, aircraft carriers, tanks, fighter jets and other defense systems. Moscow’s hardware remained New Delhi’s preferred choice for long-term military planning, creating the perception that India relied heavily on Russia for defense acquisitions. But during PM Modi’s tenure, India has pursued strategic diversification.

Strengthening partnerships with the United States and Israel, it is reshaping its defense ecosystem, enhancing technological autonomy and positioning itself as a global hub for defense innovation.

India’s Defense Shift From Russia

According to The Jerusalem Post, India’s evolving defense programme is exemplified by co-production with the United States. Previously, India was primarily a purchaser, but now the country emphasises technology transfer, joint defense programs, local production and collaborative research. Its examples include co-manufacturing Javelin anti-tank missiles, potential factories for Stryker armored vehicles and integration of MQ-9B drones. These initiatives go beyond procurement and represent a shared development model.

India’s Atmanirbhar Bharat (self-reliance) vision integrates foreign technology into domestic programmes, creating a model unique to India.

For decades, India received ready-made weapons under strict technology controls, but today, India has broken free. It is now a defense partner, developing its own advanced systems capable of export. It is producing semiconductors, building humanless weapon platforms, advancing cyber and drone technology through joint programmes with Israel.

This strategic diversification sends a message to American and Israeli policymakers that India is a strong, autonomous and reliable partner. The shift from dependency to diversification is redefining India’s international stature.

A Historical Shift In Strategy

India’s strategic diversification represents a historic transformation. Russia remains part of India’s defense ecosystem, but dependency has significantly declined. Through partnerships with the United States and Israel, New Delhi is establishing a robust, modern and flexible security framework. This is not merely about reducing reliance on Moscow, it is about positioning India as a global defense production centre. India is shaping the security environment of the Indo-Pacific region through innovation, production and leadership.