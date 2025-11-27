Advertisement
CHINA TRAIN COLLISION

Devastating Train Accident In Southern China: 11 Dead, 2 Injured

Eleven railway workers were killed and two injured in Yunnan, China, when a train testing seismic equipment collided with them on a curved track at Luoyang Town Railway Station in Kunming.

Edited By: Khushi Arora|Last Updated: Nov 27, 2025, 10:08 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Devastating Train Accident In Southern China: 11 Dead, 2 InjuredImage credits: Freepik

BEIJING: According to media reports, eleven people lost their lives in a tragic train accident in China’s southern province of Yunnan on Thursday, according to a statement from Kunming Railway Station. The crash happened when a train, which was testing seismic equipment, collided with a group of railway workers on the track. Two other workers were also injured in the incident. The accident took place at a curved section of the track inside the Luoyang Town Railway Station in the city of Kunming. The workers had entered the tracks at that point when the train approached and struck them, leading to the heartbreaking loss of life and injuries. The situation has caused deep concern, and authorities are looking into the incident to understand how it occurred.

