Add Zee Business As A Preferred Source
App
  • News
  • /World
  • /Dhaka confirms India, Bangladesh in touch for several weeks on PM Rahman's Delhi visit

Dhaka confirms India, Bangladesh in touch for several weeks on PM Rahman's Delhi visit

Bangladesh and India are in talks over Prime Minister Tarique Rahman’s possible first visit to New Delhi, though Dhaka says no dates have been finalised amid tensions over former PM Sheikh Hasina’s recent appearance in the Indian capital.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Aug 16, 2026, 03:03 PM IST|Updated: Aug 16, 2026, 03:05 PM IST
Dhaka confirms India, Bangladesh in touch for several weeks on PM Rahman's Delhi visit
Image Credit: ANI

About the Author

Zee Media Bureau

Zee Media Bureau

The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

Read More

Trending

  • News
  • Photos
  • Videos
Dhaka confirms India, Bangladesh in touch for several weeks on PM Rahman's Delhi visit
2
3
4
5