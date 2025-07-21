New Delhi: The pilot of the Bangladesh Air Force F-7 aircraft that crashed into Milestone School and College in Dhaka’s Uttara on Monday has been identified as Flight Lieutenant Towkir Islam Sagar, according to local media reports.

Sagar, a member of the 35th Squadron and part of the 76 BAFA course, succumbed to his injuries while receiving treatment in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) at the Combined Military Hospital (CMH), The Daily Star reported, citing the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

During his cadet training, Sagar completed his first 100 hours of flight time on PT-6 aircraft. He later served in the 15th Squadron, where he logged approximately 60 flight hours, before joining the 35th Squadron.

The Chinese-made F-7 BGI training jet crashed shortly after taking off at 1:06 PM local time, slamming into the school campus while classes were in session. The aircraft caught fire upon impact, leading to at least 19 fatalities and 164 injuries, making it one of the deadliest air crashes in Dhaka in recent memory.

According to military and fire officials, the cause of the crash is still under investigation. Most of the injured were reportedly students attending classes at the time.

Eyewitness accounts described scenes of chaos as relatives and rescuers rushed the wounded to hospitals using rickshaws and any available means of transport.

Rafiqa Taha, a student not present during the incident, told the Associated Press by phone that Milestone School and College, which has an enrollment of about 2,000 students, offers classes from elementary through twelfth grade.

“I was terrified watching videos on TV,” the 16-year-old said. “My God! It’s my school.