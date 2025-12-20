Dhaka Tense As Osman Hadi Funeral Draws Large Crowds, Security Tightened

Security has been tightened across Dhaka as activists of Inqilab Moncho gather for the funeral of their slain leader, Sharif Osman bin Hadi. Preparations for the funeral prayer are underway at Manik Mia Avenue, south of the national Parliament building, with the prayer scheduled for 2 pm (local time). Movement around the area is being restricted, and security forces are on high alert.

Hadi, the convenor of Inqilab Moncho, was shot at close range on December 12 while travelling in a rickshaw in Bijoynagar. He was flown to Singapore on December 15 for advanced medical treatment but died on December 18 due to his injuries.

Following news of his death, protests erupted across Dhaka as activists demanded justice. Multiple demonstrations took place on Friday after Hadi’s body was brought back to the city. While Inqilab Moncho has asked its supporters to stay peaceful during the funeral, tensions in Dhaka remain high.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Several citizen groups have called for the resignation of the home adviser, accusing him of failing to maintain law and order after Hadi’s killing and the ensuing unrest. On Friday, 16 organisations—including Ganatantrik Odhikar Committee, Network for Democratic Bangladesh, Charan Sanskritik Kendra, Naripokkho, Association for Land Reform and Development, University Teachers’ Network, Nagarik Coalition, and Voice for Reform—expressed concern over the worsening security situation and urged immediate action to restore order.

The groups said, “Even one year after the [July Uprising], the interim government has failed to ensure citizens’ safety from ousted Awami League forces and others at home and abroad.”

Bangladesh’s Editors’ Council and the Newspaper Owners’ Association (NOAB) strongly condemned attacks, vandalism, and arson at the offices of Prothom Alo and The Daily Star, calling the acts a serious threat to press freedom.

Meanwhile, the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) claimed the violence after Hadi’s death was part of a plot to create uncertainty ahead of the parliamentary elections in February. BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir stated, “We condemn these heinous acts. It shows a deliberate effort by a known group to push the country toward chaos.”

As Inqilab Moncho supporters gather for the funeral procession, the interim government faces mounting pressure to maintain peace in the capital.

(With ANI Inputs)