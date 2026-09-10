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'Get off our roads, Mr Singh': DHS AI poster sparks outrage among Indian-Americans

A DHS AI-generated post targeting “Mr Singh” has drawn criticism from Sikh and Hindu groups as the US tightens rules for immigrant commercial drivers.

Edited BySubhrajit Roy
Published: Sep 10, 2026, 07:08 PM IST|Updated: Sep 10, 2026, 07:21 PM IST
'Get off our roads, Mr Singh': DHS AI poster sparks outrage among Indian-Americans
Image Credit: X/@DHSgov. US department of homeland security (DHS) poster.

About the Author

Subhrajit Roy

Subhrajit Roy

Subhrajit is a journalist with over three years of newsroom experience, covering national and international geopolitics with a sharp focus on India–China–Pakistan affairs. He has spent more than two years with India’s largest television news agency, ANI, and over a year with DD News. He holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication. He can be reached at subhrajit.roy@india.com

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'Get off our roads, Mr Singh': DHS AI poster sparks outrage among Indian-Americans
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