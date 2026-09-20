/Did AI and preventable intelligence errors cause the Minab school strike killing around 120 children? Reports surface amid US silence

Faulty intelligence, outdated satellite imagery, staffing cuts and heavy reliance on artificial intelligence contributed to a US strike that killed around 120 children at a school in the Iranian city of Minab.
According to a Bloomberg report, officials familiar with the Pentagon's internal review characterised the incident as the result of a series of preventable lapses rather than one decisive error. The officials, who spoke anonymously, said several smaller mistakes and missed opportunities combined to allow the strike to take place.
The scale and speed of the US air campaign left military personnel with less time to finalise targets.
More than 1,000 targets were struck during the first 24 hours of the operation, following an order for an extensive air assault in late February, according to the officials.
The Pentagon investigation identified several factors behind the deadly error, including outdated intelligence, reductions in personnel responsible for mitigating civilian harm and an overreliance on artificial-intelligence tools.
The Minab site had been identified as a military compound years earlier. But officials said there was clear evidence that its function had changed, Bloomberg report citing internal Pentagon probe officials.
Satellite imagery showed physical modifications and new construction dating back nearly a decade. The site had also been operating openly as a school.
Yet some personnel at US Central Command, which conducted the strike, relied heavily on artificial intelligence embedded in Palantir’s Maven Smart System.
According to officials involved in the investigation, they expected the system to identify outdated or inconsistent intelligence, Bloomberg reported.
In previous conflicts, preparing proposed target lists, including assessing whether individual targets were consistent with an operation’s objectives, could take staff hours.
Ahead of the US attack on Iran, much of that work was condensed into minutes with the help of Maven, according to people familiar with the Pentagon’s review.
Palantir said it ‘is not responsible for the underlying data nor identifying intelligence deficiencies’ and that there was no evidence its software was at fault, Bloomberg further reported.
Following the Minab strike, Palantir added new capabilities to Maven that can ‘re-review underlying intelligence to identify factors that would disqualify a target and flag inconsistencies and inaccuracies that human review may have missed’, according to a person familiar with the matter, the report added.
The person said the new capabilities had already identified some anomalies.
The investigation also highlighted cuts to the Pentagon’s civilian harm mitigation (CHM) teams.
These teams are responsible for mapping civilian environments, assessing the presence of noncombatants and developing lower-risk alternatives for military strikes.
No CHM team member reviewed the Minab site before the attack, according to officials involved in the investigation.
The Bloomberg report came shortly after a UN-backed fact-finding mission said on Thursday that there were reasonable grounds to believe the United States had committed war crimes in two February airstrikes in Iran, including the strike on the Minab school.
The mission concluded that the strike amounted to an indiscriminate attack that caused civilian deaths and damage to civilian infrastructure, constituting a war crime under international law.
White House spokeswoman Anna Kelly, responding to the report, said the UN Human Rights Council had ‘accomplished nothing for human rights’. She added that Iran was the only party in the current conflict that ‘had committed war crimes’.
The Trump administration initially sought to attribute the Minab school strike to Iranian forces. However, weapons analysts examining fragments recovered from the site identified the missile as a US Tomahawk Land Attack Missile, a weapon Iran does not possess.
Althiught, the United States has not disputed responsibility for the Minab strike since evidence of the Tomahawk missile emerged. On May 19, CENTCOM commander Admiral Brad Cooper said preliminary Pentagon findings had ‘correlated’ the strike with US forces. In June, US President Donald Trump said that ‘nobody’ had deliberately targeted the school.
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