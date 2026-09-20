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Did AI and preventable intelligence errors cause the Minab school strike killing around 120 children? Reports surface amid US silence

The US has not disputed responsibility for the Minab strike since evidence of the Tomahawk missile emerged. On May 19, CENTCOM commander Admiral Brad Cooper said preliminary Pentagon findings had ‘correlated’ the strike with US forces.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited ByAnjali Singh
Published: Sep 20, 2026, 05:05 PM IST|Updated: Sep 20, 2026, 05:05 PM IST
Did AI and preventable intelligence errors cause the Minab school strike killing around 120 children? Reports surface amid US silence
Image Credit: On February 28, a primary school in Minab, southern Iran, was attacked by airstrikes during a military operation launched by the United States and Israel killing around 120 children. (IANS)

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