Did Aliens Really Turn 23 Soviet Soldiers Into Stone? Declassified CIA File Reveals Chilling Details

A declassified CIA file has reignited a wave of fascination and fear by revealing an astonishing claim: a confrontation between Soviet soldiers and extraterrestrials allegedly resulted in 23 troops being turned to stone.

The bizarre revelation comes from a single-page declassified CIA document that has gone viral online. It describes a Cold War-era event, believed to have occurred in 1989 or 1990, during a military training exercise in the remote stretches of Siberia. This incident only surfaced publicly after the collapse of the Soviet Union in 1991, when the once-secretive KGB was dismantled.

According to a 250-page KGB report later obtained by the CIA, a Soviet military unit encountered a UFO during routine maneuvers. The report states, "A quite low-flying spaceship in the shape of a saucer appeared above a military unit that was conducting routine training manoeuvres. For unknown reasons, somebody unexpectedly launched a surface-to-air missile and hit the UFO. It fell to earth not far away, and five short humanoids with large heads and large black eyes emerged from it."

The encounter quickly escalated into something even more terrifying. Two soldiers who survived the incident testified, "The aliens came close together and then merged into a single object that acquired a spherical shape. That object began to buzz and hiss sharply, and then became brilliant white. In a few seconds, the spheres grew much bigger and exploded by flaring up with an extremely bright light."

The aftermath was horrifying: "At that very instant, 23 soldiers who had watched the phenomenon turned into... stone poles," the survivors recounted. The two soldiers were spared as they were standing in the shade and thus less exposed to the blinding explosion.

The KGB report goes on to say that both the 'petrified' soldiers and the wreckage of the UFO were taken to a secret research facility near Moscow. Soviet scientists supposedly concluded that an "unknown energy source had instantaneously altered the soldiers' biological structure, transforming them into a substance with the same molecular composition as limestone."

The CIA commentary at the end of the file is particularly chilling: "If the KGB file corresponds to reality, this is an extremely menacing case. The aliens possess such weapons and technology that go beyond all our assumptions. They can stand up for themselves if attacked."

Originally declassified in 2000, the document was first reported by Weekly World News in Canada and the Ukrainian newspaper Holos Ukrayiny. The sensational story resurfaced in 2024 when it was discussed on The Joe Rogan Experience podcast, sparking renewed debate about the true extent of alien encounters on Earth—and what secrets still remain hidden.

(This article is intended for your general information only. Zee News does not vouch for its accuracy or reliability.)