Did China Attempt To Ruin Rafale Jets' Reputation Using Embassies? Report Says...

China reportedly leveraged its diplomatic channels and embassies to cast doubts about the Rafale jets' performance, aiming to tarnish their reputation and impede sales. This sabotage effort by Beijing came after the Indian Armed Forces launched Operation Sindoor on May 7 against Pakistan to avenge the gruesome Pahalgam terror attack.

According to a report by the Associated Press, defense attaches in China's foreign embassies were tasked to undermine Rafale sales.

Why Did China Attempt To Tarnish Rafale's Image?

The question of what China would gain by tarnishing Rafale's image is simple. The attempt to affect the fighter jets' reputation could have an impact on sales, and the aim of the "disinformation campaign" was to persuade nations that have ordered the French-made jets not to make any more purchasing deals and even choose China-made aircraft. This could have directly helped Beijing boost its sales and, at the same time, affected France's relations with its partner countries and buyers of Rafale.

China's Attempt

Several media reports have suggested that this campaign to affect Rafale jets' sales was attempted by Pakistan and China following the India-Pakistan conflict in May.

Furthermore, AP reported, citing the French Intelligence Service, that Chinese embassy officials made efforts to undermine the Rafale fighter jets during meetings with officials of other countries and tried to promote China-made aircraft.

The sales of Rafales and other warfare equipment are a significant part of France's defense industry business and thus help the nation to solidify its ties with other countries.

Rafale's Global Image

The Rafale was not a random target; it was targeted because it represents a "strategic French offering", media reports said. This would mean that the campaign was not just designed to affect the jets but also the nation's image.

The French-made Rafale fighter jets have been bought by several countries, including India, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Serbia, Egypt, Qatar, and Indonesia.

Indonesia has reportedly put in an order to buy more of the same aircraft.