Did Chinese Generals try to oust President Xi through coup? Top military officers under fire after...

Chinese President Xi Jinping has ousted two top military generals and five other officers for undermining the authority of the Chinese Communist Party's absolute control over the People's Liberation Army. If reports and rumours are to be believed, there was an attempt to oust Xi Jinping by the top army officers as they were unhappy with the CCP’s absolute control over the PLA. However, some see this as a routine purging in the PLA by Xi to firm up control.

Jinping has put his most senior general under investigation in a reported crackdown on military corruption and disloyalty.

“Gen. Zhang Youxia, the senior of two vice chairmen on the Communist Party’s top military decision-making body and China’s No. 1 general, is being probed for allegedly committing severe violations of party discipline and state laws, a spokesman for China’s Defense Ministry said Saturday,” reported Wall Street Journal.

However, Chinese social media is abuzz with claims of a failed coup which was foiled by betrayal from within.

Two PLA generals - Zhang Youxia and Liu Zhenli - are under investigation for serious violations of discipline and law. This term is often used by the CCP for corruption, often tied to political disloyalty.

The developments align with Chinese President Xi Jinping’s long-running anti-corruption campaign within the People’s Liberation Army (PLA), which, since 2023, has led to the removal of dozens of senior officers as part of efforts to tighten discipline and enforce political loyalty, particularly amid heightened tensions over Taiwan. While some reports have escalated the allegations—ranging from leaks of sensitive information to challenges to Xi’s authority—most mainstream analysts view the actions as part of Xi’s continued consolidation of control rather than a response to any genuine coup attempt.

Chinese authorities have announced official investigations into senior PLA figures for what they describe as “serious violations of discipline and law,” a phrase commonly used to denote corruption or political purges. Heightened military readiness and tighter internal controls have also been observed, measures that analysts note are not unusual during sensitive periods or large-scale military exercises.

Importantly, there is no verified evidence of violence, mass arrests beyond senior officers, or an active attempt to overthrow the leadership. Claims of shootings, coup plots, or widespread detentions remain unconfirmed and largely trace back to social media posts and opposition-linked outlets. Analysts caution that China’s opaque political system often fuels speculation, particularly during periods of military activity related to Taiwan, and say such reports should be treated carefully until independently confirmed.