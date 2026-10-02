/Did flydubai attacker plan to crash plane? Netanyahu says he was Islamist-radicalised

Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has said the attacker involved in the Flydubai incident had undergone Islamist radicalisation and intended to crash the aircraft with all passengers on board.
In a video message shared by the Israeli Prime Minister's Office on Friday, Netanyahu said the incident could have resulted in a disaster on the scale of the September 11 attacks. He credited the crew, including pilot Smit Machchhar, with preventing a larger tragedy.
“As time passes, the picture is becoming clearer. Yaniv and his heroic companions prevented a disaster on the scale of 9/11. The attacker underwent Islamist radicalisation. He intended to crash the plane with all its passengers on board,” the Prime Minister's Office stated on X, quoting Netanyahu.
Netanyahu also said investigators were examining whether the attacker had been sent by someone else and warned that those responsible would face serious consequences.
“We are now investigating whether he was sent, and whoever sent him will pay a very heavy price,” Netanyahu said.
The comments came as Indian Flydubai pilot Smit Machchhar received praise from senior officials in the United Arab Emirates for his actions during what was described as a “dangerous terrorist act”.
Anwar Gargash, adviser to UAE President Mohammed bin Zayed, praised Machchhar's courage and professionalism, saying the Indian pilot had acted with responsibility in circumstances that could have led to a major disaster.
“The Indian pilot at 'Flydubai,' Smit Machchhar, deserves every bit of appreciation, for he embodied the meaning of courage and responsibility in the face of a dangerous terrorist act and a potential disaster. His professionalism and moral sense in the darkest of circumstances make him a true hero,” Gargash wrote on X.
He also urged caution against drawing premature conclusions about the incident.
“Far from the easy reduction of what happened or the adoption and promotion of conspiracy theories, vigilance and caution remain essential in confronting the risks of extremism and terrorism,” he added.
Meanwhile, the UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs said on Thursday that a specialised team of public prosecutors had been assigned to investigate the incident and establish its circumstances and causes.
The ministry said UAE judicial authorities have jurisdiction over the investigation because the aircraft is registered in the UAE and flies its flag. Under UAE law, crimes committed on board the aircraft fall under UAE jurisdiction even when they occur outside the country's territory.
The investigation will cover the circumstances and motives behind the incident, including whether it was linked to terrorist activity or intent, as well as whether there had been any prior planning or direction.
The UAE ministry also thanked the Saudi authorities for their cooperation and handling of the incident.
(With IANS inputs)
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