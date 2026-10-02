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Did flydubai attacker plan to crash plane? Netanyahu says he was Islamist-radicalised

In a video message shared by the Israeli Prime Minister's Office on Friday, Netanyahu said the incident could have resulted in a disaster on the scale of the September 11 attacks. He credited the crew, including pilot Smit Machchhar, with preventing a larger tragedy.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Oct 02, 2026, 08:18 PM IST|Updated: Oct 02, 2026, 08:18 PM IST
Did flydubai attacker plan to crash plane? Netanyahu says he was Islamist-radicalised
Image Credit: Photo Credit: IANS

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'Whoever sent him will pay heavy price': Netanyahu warns after flydubai attack
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