Did Iran catch US off guard with attacks across the Middle East? Explained

What happens in Iran doesn’t contain till Iran; the chaos spreads far beyond its borders. The February 28 airstrikes quickly spread throughout the Middle East.

The US-Israel joint operation, ‘Epic Fury’ and ‘Roaring Lion’ launched across Iran with the aim of containing the country’s nuclear growth and regime change, has somehow now backfired on the United States.

Iran quickly retaliated after its Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, was killed in the US-Israel strikes on Saturday.

Tehran launched retaliatory strikes under ‘Operation Truth Primise 4’, targeting US Bases across the Gulf. Well, Iran’s retaliation was expected; the US had prepared itself by limiting its arms and ammunition, limiting its staff from its Gulf Bases.

But Iran is a step ahead; it caught the US off guard by targeting civilian infrastructures in major Gulf countries, from Saudi Arabia, one of the US’ biggest allies in the region, to the UAE, Jordan, Kuwait, Qatar, and Bahrain.

Iran prepared itself from the beginning for the ongoing war that experts predicted was imminent.

After months of tensions and three failed negotiation talks,when reality hit, Iran was not surprised; it retaliated.

Earlier today, Ali Larijani, the Secretary of Iran's Supreme National Security Council, stated that the country has prepared itself for a "long war,” highlighting Tehran’s preparedness.

But among all this, the larger picture that looms is whether the United States has abandoned its allies in the Gulf.

If we go by the words of President Trump, America has the world’s most powerful military, and ‘no country in the world can come close to the US military, then how did Iran manage to pull all of the Middle East into the War?

As per the reports, experts warned of a regional escalation if war breaks out in the Gulf. This war was long predicted to turn into a full escalation, affecting all of the World.

The US’ June 2025 ‘Operation Midnight Hammer’ was different. Tehran downplayed damage, avoided big retaliation to dodge total destruction, past pattern like post-Soleimani. From Washington’s side, it was also more like a warning strike, but this time, the situation is different.

With the US invested largely with its two major aircraft carrier groups, the USS Abraham Lincoln and USS Gerard Ford wlong with Air assets including F-22s at Israel's Ovda, B-2 bombers, Patriot/THAAD missile defences across Gulf states and Jordan, and rapid-response tankers, supporting almost 40,000 total forces.

Iran strategically dragged all Gulf countries into war as a pressure tactic on Washington. The move aimed at forcing the US to defend multiple fronts simultaneously, while raising oil prices and economic chaos.

The hardest hit was the UAE, considered one of the world’s safest countries and housing the ‘Jewel of the World’, Dubai, a global hub with populations from across the globe residing within its borders.

By activating proxies and declaring "all options open," Tehran aimed to compel Washington to the table for concessions on nukes and sanctions, betting on regional panic and ally hesitancy.

Iran aimed to fracture the coalition before Epic Fury's ‘big wave’ hit, turning a bilateral strike into a multi-nation crisis.

As of now, there are no signs of de-escalation. Iran has declared it an open war with a desire for revenge; the United States has a lot at stake, from military assets to allies.

Iran is prepared for a tough face of leaving the Gulf to burn in the US-Israel-Iran war; the world is affected, and oil prices are soaring.

