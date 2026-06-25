/Did Mossad plot to kill Asim Munir in Switzerland? What Brazilian journalist revealed in podcast

US-Iran Peace Deal: In a startling claim, a Brazilian journalist has revealed that Israel’s intelligence agency Mossad planned to assassinate Pakistan Army chief Field Marshal Asim Munir during a visit to Switzerland for the US-Iran negotiations. The allegation, which also claimed members of the Pakistani delegation were potential targets, was rejected by officials in Islamabad, who called it “absolutely rubbish and complete nonsense”.
The claim was made during a podcast hosted by political commentator Mario Nawfal, where Brazilian journalist Pepe Escobar talked about developments surrounding recent diplomatic efforts aimed at advancing the Iran-US peace process.
According to Escobar, Pakistani military authorities had received “ultra-credible information” suggesting that Mossad was preparing an operation targeting Munir and possibly other members of the Pakistani delegation travelling to Switzerland. He further alleged that the operation was being planned under the direction of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.
At the time, delegations from Pakistan and Qatar were present at the Burgenstock resort in Switzerland while Iran and the United States completed the first round of talks for reducing tensions and finding a path toward ending the military confrontation in West Asia.
During the podcast, the journalist claimed that Pakistan responded by sending a warning to Israel, possibly through Oman.
According to him, Islamabad conveyed a blunt message, “If you touch our delegation, we are going to wipe you off the map, period.”
Excerpts from the podcast began circulating across social media platforms shortly after the interview. However, no evidence was presented publicly to support the allegations, and no official confirmation emerged from Pakistan, Israel, Switzerland or any other government involved.
The story was rejected by Pakistani authorities soon after it began spreading online.
Kamran Khan, chairman of ARY News, said that a senior Pakistani security official had dismissed the report outright. According to him, the official described the allegation as “absolutely rubbish and complete nonsense”.
The official reportedly stated that the visit by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir to Switzerland proceeded without any disruption.
According to official, the trip “proceeded like clockwork”, with no unusual security developments reported at any stage.
The official further said, “At no point during the visit was there any security alert or even the slightest concern raised by the Swiss or US security teams.”
Authorities also said that Pakistan’s own security arrangements functioned normally throughout the visit and that there were no reports of any threat directed at the delegation.
The Pakistani delegation spent time in Lucerne during the visit, and officials said security measures were fully operational throughout the stay of both the prime minister and the Army chief.
Rejecting the assassination story in its entirety, the security official reportedly described it as “baseless fiction with no connection to reality”.
As of now, no government agency in Pakistan, Israel, Switzerland, Oman or the United States has publicly supported the allegations made during the podcast.
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