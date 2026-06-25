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Did Mossad plot to kill Asim Munir in Switzerland? What Brazilian journalist revealed in podcast

The claim was made during a podcast on West Asia diplomacy, where recent Iran-US negotiations were being examined. Pakistani officials have rejected the claim, saying no security concerns were reported during the Switzerland visit.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited By:Tarique Anwar
Published: Jun 25, 2026, 06:09 AM IST|Updated: Jun 25, 2026, 06:09 AM IST
Did Mossad plot to kill Asim Munir in Switzerland? What Brazilian journalist revealed in podcast
Image Credit: (Photo: X)Source: Bureau

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