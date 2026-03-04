Did Sri Lanka rescue 30 sailors from Iran's Naval ship 'IRIS Dena'? Here's what happened

The Sri Lankan Navy on Wednesday reportedly rescued 30 sailors from the Iranian naval ship "IRIS Dena." The rescue comes amidst the ongoing conflict and rising tensions in West Asia.

Meanwhile, the ship was in distress with around 180 sailors onboard, according to Sri Lankan media reports.

As per news agency ANI, Sri Lankan Foreign Affairs Minister Vijitha Herath confirmed that the rescued sailors are being brought to Karapitiya Hospital for medical attention.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Meanwhile, according to ANI, earlier sources in the Sri Lankan Navy and the Defence Ministry told Reuters on Wednesday that at least 101 people were missing and 78 were wounded following a submarine attack on an Iranian ship off Sri Lanka’s coast.

Strait of Hormuz's control

Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) has claimed that the Strait of Hormuz is under their control.

It is a vital shipping route for oil and gas, and any vessels seeking to pass through the waterway risk damage from missiles or even stray drones.

The IRGC also claimed that it had struck an American destroyer in the Indian Ocean. The Corps said the warship had been hit using "Ghadr-380" and "Talaieh" missiles. The Ghadr missile is a medium-range ballistic missile (MRBM) with a range of up to 2,000 kilometres, designed for precision strikes and rapid deployment.

ANI reported that Talaeieh is a strategic cruise missile system capable of reaching targets up to 1,000 kilometres away.

It is a smart missile that can change targets mid-mission, adding to its strategic capabilities.

IRGC claimed that the destroyer was refuelling from an American tanker when it was hit, it added.

Operation 'True Promise 4'

The IRGC has launched an operation codenamed 'True Promise 4' in retaliation against US-Israeli assets after strikes in Iran.

The Revolutionary Guard claims that they have struck several sensitive and strategic targets deep inside the occupied territories, besides counterattacks against many American interests throughout the West Asia region, including those lying in Qatar, the United Arab Emirates, and Kuwait.

The IRGC has also announced the execution of the 16th wave of Operation True Promise 4 against the US-Israel forces in the region.

In a statement IRGC claimed that it had struck the "heart and the northern parts of the occupied territories" with "effective" missile and drone operations conducted by its Aerospace Division.

IRGC claimed that its intelligence sources have reported over 680 'enemy' casualties by day 4 of the Iranian counterattack.

(with ANI inputs)

Also Read- From behind the scenes to Iran’s Supreme Leader: Is IRGC backing Khamenei's son, Mojtaba, for top position?