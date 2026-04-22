Did Trump launch economic warfare on Iran wrapped in a ceasefire extension?

United States President Donald Trump indefinitely extended the Iran ceasefire after the 14-day truce between Washington and Tehran ended. But the ceasefire extension was not merely a negotiation move to bring the Iranian regime to the table, but a quietly launched Economic warfare to permanently degrade Iran’s economy. The US operation Epic Fury turned into Operation ‘Economic Fury’ in no time. Soon after the US President announced a ceasefire extension at the request of Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Field Marshal Asim Munir, US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent made a quiet claim, announcing Economic Fury to systematically degrade Tehran’s ability to generate, move, and repatriate funds, a move to permanently paralyze Tehran’s economy.

The move underscores America’s continuing blockade of the strategic chokepoint, the Strait of Hormuz, significantly hindering Iran’s export and ultimately affecting its economy.

Also Read: Two vessels seized by IRGC, being taken to Iran amid escalating US standoff

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‘I don’t want to do that,’ to 'I did': Trump announces ceasefire extension

Prior to announcing the ceasefire extension with Iran, the US President, in an interview with CNBC, ruled out the scope of possible extension, saying, “I don’t want to do that. We don't have that much time.”

Then why did Trump announce a ceasefire extension?

The backstory is in US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent’s unnoticed X post.

The blockade in the Strait of Hormuz, through which about 20% of global oil passes, has restricted the movement of Iranian oil vessels in and out of its ports, due to the US blockade.

If Iran cannot export oil, storage at Kharg Island, the country’s main oil hub, could fill up within days. Once there is no storage capacity left, Iran would have to halt production, dealing a direct blow to its main source of revenue.

In his X post, Bessent said, “As @POTUS has made clear, the United States Navy will continue the blockade of Iranian ports. In a matter of days, Kharg Island storage will be full and the fragile Iranian oil wells will be shut in. Constraining Iran’s maritime trade directly targets the regime’s primary revenue lifelines.”

Further adding he said, “The @USTreasury will continue to apply maximum pressure through Economic Fury to systematically degrade Tehran’s ability to generate, move, and repatriate funds.”

Threatening of US sanctions, he added, “Any person or vessel facilitating these flows—through covert trade and finance—risks exposure to U.S. sanctions. We continue to freeze the funds stolen by the corrupt leadership on behalf of the people of Iran.”

As @POTUS has made clear, the United States Navy will continue the blockade of Iranian ports. In a matter of days, Kharg Island storage will be full and the fragile Iranian oil wells will be shut in. Constraining Iran’s maritime trade directly targets the regime’s primary… — Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent (@SecScottBessent) April 21, 2026

Also Read: Iran ceasefire extended: Trump's unilateral decision exposes the myth of Pakistan as 'mediator' and what it means for India

How will the US blockade paralyze Iran’s oil economy?

On April 12, when Trump announced the US blockade of the Hormuz Strait, several Iranian handles mocked Washington’s move to block an already blocked waterway. But the US moves were deeper.

The US has already turned back 27 ships since the blockade in the Strait of Hormuz began a week ago. Tensions escalated further after US Marines recently boarded and seized two Iranian-flagged cargo ships near the Gulf of Oman.

Analysts have highlighted that Iran has a limited storage capacity to absorb excess oil output.

According to reports, onshore oil storage is at about 50–55 million barrels, with around 60% of that capacity already full.

Iran reportedly has only about 20 million barrels of spare storage against a daily surplus of roughly 1.5 million barrels.

Iran is still producing more oil than it can sell. Sanctions analyst Miad Maleki wrote in The Iran International that storage would fill in about 13 days from April 13, or around April 26.

The blockade could wipe out Iran’s export revenues within days and set off ripple effects across its financial system.

Crippling Iran Economy

Crude oil shipments would be the hardest hit. Iran has been exporting roughly 1.5 million barrels a day, bringing in about $139 million daily based on wartime pricing assumptions.

Nearly all of that volume leaves through Kharg Island, which handles more than 90% of Iran’s crude exports and has no practical alternative routes outside the Persian Gulf.

A blockade would quickly cut off these flows, depriving the Islamic Republic of its main source of foreign currency earnings.

This is a major concern because when mature wells are shut down, water from below can enter the reservoir, a process known as “water coning.” In such cases, part of the oil becomes permanently trapped in the rock pores and cannot be recovered.

Iran’s oil fields are already declining by about 5% to 8% each year. Forced shutdowns could permanently wipe out 300,000 to 500,000 barrels per day of production capacity, translating into an estimated $9 billion to $15 billion in annual revenue loss forever.

Thus, by forcing shutdowns at oil fields, Trump appears to be aiming to cripple Iran and pressure it into accepting US ceasefire terms. This could inflict more lasting damage than any military strike.

In effect, extending the ceasefire while maintaining the naval blockade now seems more like a tactical move.































