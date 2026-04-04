Did Trump miscalculate Iran war? Inside US President's $1.5 trillion defence budget request

On April 3, just days after US President Donald Trump addressed the nation on the ongoing US-led war with Iran, the White House released its fiscal year 2027 budget proposal. At its core: a staggering $1.5 trillion request for defence spending, a roughly 42-44% jump from the approximately $1 trillion approved for FY 2026.

This proposal marks the largest of its kind in decades, coming as the Pentagon seeks to sustain operations against Iran, replenish depleted munitions stockpiles, fund troop pay raises, and build new assets like "Trump-class battleships."

The timing is no coincidence. The US-Israeli military campaign against Iran began on February 28, 2026, following failed negotiations and Trump's ultimatums over the Strait of Hormuz and Iran's nuclear program.

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Five weeks in, Trump has consistently claimed the operation is "nearing completion" and could wrap up in "two to three weeks," yet the budget signals a far more prolonged and expensive commitment.

Billions already spent, with costs spiraling

Initial Pentagon briefing to Congress revealed the war's staggering daily burn rate. The first six days alone cost an whopping $11.3 billion, as per the Defence Department figures shared in closed session. By day 12, costs had climbed to around $16.5 billion, given the use of high-end munitions like Tomahawk missiles, air operations, and naval deployments. Independent analyses suggests daily costs at $500 million to $1 billion.

Meanwhile, a separate $200 billion emergency supplemental request is already on the table for immediate war needs. If this ongoing conflict drags on for two months, which some analysts project, the total spending could hit $40–95 billion or more.

Has Trump miscalculated financially?

According to critics, Donald Trump not just miscalculated the Iran war financially, but failed in strategic planning, given his geopolitical overconfidence.

During his first term and 2024 campaign, Trump railed against "endless wars" in the Middle East, promising they drained trillions that could have rebuilt America at home. He framed the Iran operation as a swift, decisive strike to "finish the job" and restore deterrence. Yet the rapid escalation in costs, munitions depletion, global supply chain strains, and soaring energy prices, has forced a supplemental ask just weeks into the fight, followed by this historic baseline hike.

Even some MAGA voices have also pushed back, questioning how a self-described "America First" agenda squares with diverting hundreds of billions abroad while domestic priorities strain.

The administration argues that the spending is essential to counter Iran, modernise the force for peer threats (e.g., China), and avoid the pitfalls of past underfunding. Having said that, the gap between "quick victory" rhetoric and a 40%+ budget surge suggests an underestimation of the war's financial and logistical demands.

If ask economically, the war is already fueling inflation risks. Oil price volatility along with disrupted shipping and higher defence borrowing adds pressure to national debt, which now exceeded $39 trillion with FY 2026 deficits projected near $1.85 trillion.

What it mans for US domestic programs

To offset the defence surge, the proposal calls for 10% cuts to non-defence discretionary spending, the slice of the budget funding everything from education and health research to housing, environmental protection, and scientific agencies.

According to the news agency Reuters, specific impacts include,

NASA: 23% cut



Environmental Protection Agency (EPA): 52% reduction, targeting "green energy" programs.

Agriculture Department: 19% slash, ending some university grants.

US health department: 12.5% cut

As per the report of New York Times the White House frames this as fiscal discipline: prioritising "military protection" over social programs amid active conflict. Trump has explicitly said that with the US "fighting wars," domestic expansions like child care take a back seat.

This creates clear trade-offs. Non-defence discretionary spending, already a small fraction of the total budget compared to mandatory programs like Social Security and Medicare, funds critical services millions rely on. Analysts warn that pairing record defence outlays with these cuts could exacerbate inequality, slow innovation, and weaken long-term economic resilience.