Did Trump miscalculate Iran? What strikes on Diego Garcia reveals | Explained

The Iran-US-Israel war, now in its fourth week, has escalated dramatically with losses on all sides.

US President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu appear to have underestimated Iran's missile arsenal and resilient command structure, as Tehran continues launching missiles despite US and Israeli strikes targeting its leadership and capabilities.

Iran targeted the US-UK joint military base in Diego Garcia, located in the Indian Ocean at almost 4000 km.

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What does the targeting of Diego Garcia reveal, and why does it matter?

Iran targeted a joint UK-US base in the Indian Ocean around 4000 kmm away from mainland Iran, with two Intermediate-Range Ballistic Missiles (IRBM). While one was intercepted by a US warship, the other, failing mid-flight, did not cause any damage but revealed a very significant gap and miscalculation form US end.

US President Donald Trump has repeatedly claimed that US strikes have "literally obliterated" or "totally destroyed" Iran's military and missile capabilities during the ongoing Iran-US-Israel war.

These assertions include statements that Iran's air force, navy, radar systems, and over 7,000 targets, such as missile production facilities, have been decimated, with 44 ships sunk and a 90% reduction in ballistic missile launches.

This failed but bold strike, condemned by the UK Ministry of Defence as "reckless," underscores how Trump's initial calculations overlooked Iran's survival strategy amid multi-front chaos, including threats to the Strait of Hormuz.

US operation Epic Fury, aimed for the rapid elimination of Iran's leadership and key military assets, yet Tehran weathered the assault, swiftly regrouped, and transformed the clash into a drawn-out conflict.

The assassination of Ayatollah Khamenei and other top leaders was meant to sow chaos in Iran's hierarchy. Yet succession unfolded swiftly, command structures endured, and military actions pressed on with scant interruption.

Did US miscalculate Iran?

Daniel Benaim, a US expert on the Arabian Peninsula, told ANI that Washington underestimated Iran's rapid push to widen the war across the region.

"Our diplomats were blindsided by the initial strike on Iran, and even more by Tehran's immediate response, missile barrages, drone swarms, and multi-front escalation," he said.

This swift regional expansion caught the US off guard, prolonging the conflict.

Benaim noted that the Trump administration was operationally unprepared for the conflict's repercussions.

"I think he miscalculated. Everyone knew escalation was possible, yet they weren't positioned with nearby assets to swiftly reopen the Strait of Hormuz, which took days," he said.

These delays in securing vital shipping routes and evacuating US citizens exposed critical readiness gaps.

He also highlighted Trump's failure to grasp Tehran's resolve, quoting Ayatollah Khomeini, “revolutions aren't for 'watermelon prices."

Iran's post-strike hits on Gulf energy sites and Hormuz threats have spiked global oil risks, prolonging the missile exchanges.

Despite repeated claims, Iran persists. Its military command structure remains resilient despite the onslaught.

Tehran’s targeting of Diego Garcia signals its expanded reach and willingness to target distant assets, exposing gaps in prior intelligence on its arsenal's range and volume.

















