Did You Know? It Was Indian Soldiers, Not The British, Who Liberated Israel City Of Haifa; Schools To Teach The Truth

Washington: The city of Haifa in Israel has taken a historic step to recognise the vital role Indian soldiers played in its liberation from Ottoman rule. On Monday, the Haifa municipal authorities paid tribute to the Indian soldiers who fought bravely in the Battle of Haifa during World War I.

Yona Yahav, the city’s mayor, announced that the history syllabus in local schools will be revised to reflect the truth: it was not the British who freed the city, but Indian soldiers.

While addressing a gathering at the Indian cemetery of fallen soldiers during a ceremony to pay tributes to their bravery, he said, “I was born and graduated in this city. For years, we were taught that the British liberated Haifa. One day, a member of the Historical Society came to my door and told me that an extensive research has proved that Indian soldiers, not the British, freed this city from the Ottoman Empire.”

The Battle of Haifa is now recognised as one of history’s last great cavalry campaigns. Armed with lances and swords, Indian regiments overcame the steep slopes of Mount Carmel to drive Ottoman forces away. Despite formidable obstacles, they secured the city. This heroic campaign is celebrated for its exceptional bravery and strategic impact.

During the commemorations, Indian Ambassador to Israel JP Singh said this was the only recorded instance where a mounted army captured a fortified city so swiftly.

He highlighted that more than 74,000 Indian soldiers sacrificed their lives during the World War-I, with over 4,000 martyred in West Asia.

Haifa observes “Haifa Day” annually on September 23 to honour the three Indian cavalry regiments (Mysore, Hyderabad and Jodhpur Lancers) whose aggressive mounted action as part of the 15th Imperial Service Cavalry Brigade led to the liberation of the city in 1918.

The Indian Mission and Haifa municipality jointly organise ceremonies at the Indian soldiers’ cremation site every year to pay tribute to their courage.

Several Indian soldiers received high honours for their bravery in this battle. Captain Aman Singh Bahadur and Dafadar Jor Singh were awarded the Indian Order of Merit (IOM), while Captain Anup Singh and Second Lieutenant Sagat Singh received the Military Cross (MC).

Celebrated as a hero of Haifa, Major Dalpat Singh was also awarded the Military Cross. In this battle, the Jodhpur Lancers suffered eight soldiers killed and 34 injured but captured over 700 prisoners, 17 field guns and 11 machine guns.

Memorials for Indian soldiers exist in Haifa, Jerusalem and Ramla, including graves of soldiers of Jewish descent. Approximately 900 Indian soldiers are buried across these cities. To honour their sacrifice, the Indian Embassy, with Israeli authorities, has established the “India Trail” in the Holy Land.

Education in Haifa now includes the story of Indian soldiers’ valour from grade 3 to 5. The Haifa Historical Society has also been sharing this history with local students for over a decade. Symbolic gestures of friendship have strengthened the India-Israel relationship. In January 2018, during Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s visit to Delhi, the city renamed the historic “Three Statues Square” in New Delhi to “Three Statues Haifa Square”.

During his visit to Haifa in July 2017, Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited the Indian cremation site and unveiled a plaque in memory of Major Dalpat Singh for his crucial role in liberating the city.

In 2018, the Israel Post issued a commemorative stamp honouring the contribution of Indian soldiers in freeing Haifa.

This historic recognition ensures that Indian soldiers receive their long-overdue place in the annals of Haifa’s history, inspiring future generations with their courage and sacrifice.