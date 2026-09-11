While acronyms G20, BRICS, and SAARC tend to grab media headlines at big diplomatic meetings around the world, these blocs serve entirely different geopolitical and economic purposes. While the purpose of each of these forums includes gathering nations in order to make collective decisions, G20 involves the greatest economic powerhouses of the world, SAARC concentrates on regional South Asian cooperation, and BRICS increases influence of major developing economies.
Explaining the functioning of these forums helps to see why the summits taking place in big cities such as New Delhi attract a lot of media attention.
G20 is one of the most important forums of international economic cooperation involving the most developed and emerging economies of the world.
Membership composition: The membership of the bloc consists of 19 countries as well as the European Union, including the likes of India, the US, China, Russia, UK, Germany, Brazil, and Saudi Arabia.
Origin and purpose: The forum was established in 1999 following the financial crisis in Asia in the late 1990s. It was needed to have a stable forum where the major economic powerhouses could discuss fiscal policies and maintain global financial stability.
Nature of the forum: Unlike binding international organisations, G20 is more of a flexible summit forum, with a very strong focus on macroeconomic policies coordination.
SAARC, being an acronym for the South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation, is a regional body and not a global one.
Creation and headquarter: This body was established on 8th of December 1985 through the signing of the SAARC Charter in Dhaka, Bangladesh. Its secretariat is located in Kathmandu, Nepal.
Member states: The association brings together eight neighboring states, including India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Nepal, Bhutan, Sri Lanka, Maldives, and Afghanistan.
Core objectives: SAARC aims at regional welfare, economic prosperity, socio-economic development, and regional culture development in order to promote mutual trust and cooperation in solving South Asian problems.
BRICS is a geopolitical pivot that brings together major emerging economies in their quest for increased influence in global affairs.
Strategic role: Besides being just another diplomatic talk-shop, BRICS acts as an alternative multilateral forum for coordinating the positions of the leading developing economies on global issues such as trade, financial reforms, and international security.
Ordering the international community: The new alliance breaks from traditional Western-led systems of finance through its endorsement of alternate structures such as the New Development Bank, thus changing the course of international affairs.
Comparing these three organisations head-to-head illustrates some key differences between them in terms of geographical coverage and functions.
Bloc/Forum geographical coverage main concerns established
During important diplomatic gatherings like the BRICS summits held in busy world capitals, the talks go much further than formalities. The decisions made at these forums have long-lasting implications on international trade, financial stability, and politics.
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