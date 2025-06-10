Diplomacy Dies When Terror Thrives: Why The EU’s New Stance Spells Trouble For Pakistan

Brussels, New Delhi: The European Union (EU) has made its stance clear. It supports India’s right to defend its people from terror. The strong message came after a high-level meeting between EU’s top diplomat Kaja Kallas and Indian External Affairs Minister Dr. S. Jaishankar.

The meeting took place on June 10 in Brussels. It was the first-ever EU-India Strategic Dialogue. Terrorism, security and global threats were at the top of the agenda.

Kallas strongly condemned the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir. “Every nation, including India, has the right and responsibility to protect its citizens from acts of terror,” she said.

Dr. Jaishankar responded, “Terrorism must be met with zero tolerance. It cannot be justified, excused or ignored. We thank the EU for understanding this principle.”

Twenty-six innocent tourists were killed in the attack. India responded with Operation Sindoor and targeted terror bases inside Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.

While Kallas urged continued India-Pakistan talks, Jaishankar was firm. He said talks are only possible if terrorism ends. “Peace needs honesty. Not denial and double games,” he said.

The EU and India stood united on counterterrorism. A special EU-India dialogue on counterterrorism will be held later this year. Both sides stressed the urgency to act together.

Kallas welcomed India’s interest in a security and defence partnership. Both sides also agreed to begin talks on a Security of Information Agreement.

India and the EU also agreed to start a dialogue on space security. The first session is set for late 2025. The focus will be satellite safety, space traffic and defence collaboration.

Jaishankar and Kallas praised the growing naval cooperation. This includes better links between EU operations ATALANTA and ASPIDES and the Indian Navy. “We have built trust at sea. Now we deepen that trust in space and cyber,” said Kallas.

India and the EU also discussed Russia’s war in Ukraine. Both called for peace and full respect for the UN Charter. They also talked about the Middle East and urged more humanitarian aid for civilians.

The two sides stressed the need to keep the Indo-Pacific open and free and rules-based. India’s Indo-Pacific vision aligns with the EU’s interests.

In closing, both leaders reaffirmed their shared values, democracy, rule of law, stability and global peace.

Kallas summed it up: “In these dangerous times, India and the EU must work as partners who are strong, secure and united.”

The message from Brussels is clear – India is not alone in this fight. The EU stands with New Delhi against terror.