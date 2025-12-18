Diplomacy On One Side, Defiance On The Other? Russia’s Warning Message On Ukraine No One Can Ignore

New Delhi: Russian President Vladimir Putin signalled on Wednesday (December 17) that Moscow has no intention of softening its position on Ukraine, even as US President Donald Trump ramps up efforts to broker a peace deal. Speaking at a time when diplomatic activity is intensifying across Washington and European capitals, Putin made it clear that Russia’s territorial demands is non-negotiable.

Addressing the annual meeting of the Russian Defence Ministry, Putin struck a defiant tone and criticised Ukraine’s European backers. He said Moscow preferred diplomacy, while leaving no doubt about the alternative path Russia is prepared to take.

“We would prefer to do this and eliminate the root causes of the conflict through diplomacy. If the opposing country and its foreign patrons refuse to engage in substantive discussions, Russia will achieve the liberation of its historical lands through military means,” he added, referring to Ukrainian regions that Moscow wants Kyiv to cede.

These demands are one of the most contentious issues in ongoing peace discussions. Territorial control and long-term security guarantees for Ukraine continue to dominate negotiations, showing differences in priorities among Kyiv, Washington, European capitals and Moscow.

Russia has already declared the illegal annexation of Ukraine’s Donbas region, even though it has not fully captured it on the ground.

According to an assessment by the US-based Institute for the Study of War, Moscow’s current pace of advance means it would take until August 2027 to seize the entire Donbas region.

Earlier this week, President Volodymyr Zelensky reiterated Kyiv’s position, saying Ukraine will not recognise the temporarily occupied parts of eastern Donbas as legally or de facto Russian territory.

He also appeared to respond directly to Putin’s reference to “historical lands” during his remarks. “There are other countries in Europe that someone in Russia may one day call their ‘historical lands’. We need real protection from this Russian history of madness,” he said.

Putin’s address stretched over a long and meandering speech, during which he repeatedly highlighted differences between the United States and Europe. He said Russia is “engaged in a dialogue with the United States”, while suggesting that meaningful talks with Europe is distant under the incumbent leadership.

“I hope the same will happen with Europe. It is unlikely that this is possible with the incumbent political elites, but in any case, it will be inevitable as we continue to strengthen. If not with the current politicians, then when the present elites in Europe change,” he added.

Trump has continued to project optimism about a breakthrough, saying this week that “we are closer now than we have been”.

European leaders, meanwhile, remain more guarded, focussing on the need for firm security guarantees for Ukraine before any settlement.

Putin’s comments came ahead of a crucial meeting in Brussels, where European leaders are expected to debate whether frozen Russian assets should be used to finance Ukraine’s defence.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen stressed the urgency of the moment while addressing the European Parliament on Wednesday. She urged Europe to take greater responsibility for its own security and maintain financial support for Ukraine.

“There is no more important act of European defence than supporting Ukraine’s defence. The next days will be a crucial step for securing this. It is up to us to choose how we fund Ukraine’s fight,” she said.

European leaders are presently weighing two main proposals to support Kyiv, one centred on using frozen Russian assets and another based on borrowing to sustain Ukraine’s war effort.