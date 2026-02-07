Diplomacy or deterrence? After peace talks, US envoys visit warship; Iran warns American bases will burn – showdown explained

Tehran/Washington: Tension between Washington and Tehran has heightened once again. Iran has warned the United States, saying that any attack will trigger retaliation across the Middle East and that American military bases in the region would become primary targets.

Stating that diplomatic talks with Washington may resume soon, Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi explained how Iran would respond if there was a military attack. According to him, Tehran would not strike the American mainland but US bases in the region. His words showed readiness for escalation inside the theatre of conflict.

His statement came soon after US Special Envoy Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, President Donald Trump’s son-in-law and his senior adviser, visited US aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln deployed near Iran. The visit followed top-level talks between Iran and the United States held in Oman a day earlier.

Araghchi said the next round of talks has not been scheduled, but both sides want another round of meeting soon.

Trump also indicated progress on diplomacy. He said the United States expects to meet Iranian representatives again early next week. His statement showed that talks are continuing despite rising pressure.

Within hours of the Oman meeting, Trump signed an executive order targeting countries trading with Iran. The order proposed additional tariffs. Officials have not disclosed the exact rate. Policy watchers believe duties could go as high as 25 percent.

Describing the Oman dialogue as indirect, Araghchi said the discussions were limited to the nuclear file. He ruled out any negotiation over uranium enrichment and called it Iran’s sovereign right. He said that his country’s nuclear programme would continue and claimed that US military strikes on June 22, 2025, failed to dismantle Iran’s capabilities.

He showed openness to a confidence-building nuclear understanding with Washington, but ruled out talks on Iran’s missile programme and called missile capability a core security matter that would stay outside diplomatic negotiations.

Iran’s military establishment echoed the hard line. Armed Forces Chief of Staff Major General Abdolrahim Mousavi warned that any military action against Iran would carry heavy consequences. He said adversaries understand the scale of retaliation they would face and added the conflict could spread across the wider region.

On the American side, military signalling has grown more visible. Witkoff confirmed his visit to USS Abraham Lincoln. He was accompanied by US Central Command chief Admiral Brad Cooper. He said they met sailors and marines aboard the carrier strike group and praised their role in maintaining security and projecting strength.

The carrier is presently deployed in the Arabian Sea. The deployment places it within operational reach of Iran. Strategic observers view the positioning as deliberate. Reports from defence correspondents say the warship play a central role in any future strike scenario. The timing of the visit delivered a strategic message ahead of the next diplomatic round.

Journalists covering the Pentagon say US force presence in the region continues to grow. Military assets are on alert despite the diplomatic track. The posture reflects a dual approach combining negotiation and deterrence.

President Trump has expressed confidence about a possible deal. He said Iran appears more willing than before and added the coming agreement could look different from past attempts. But he stopped short of offering details.

After the talks, Araghchi travelled to Doha. He addressed the Al Jazeera Forum there. His speech moved beyond nuclear diplomacy. He spoke at length about Israel’s regional role and the Palestinian issue and described Palestine as a test of global commitment to international law and human rights. He said the humanitarian toll in Gaza has shaken global conscience. He talked about suffering witnessed by people across faiths and regions.

He said stability cannot take root where one actor operates above the law. Accusing Israel of pursuing regional dominance, he said that the approach weakens neighbouring states across military, technological, economic and social fronts. He said expansion of military capability on one side creates pressure for disarmament on the other.

Economic stress is also building inside Iran. The national currency has fallen to a historic low. Exchange markets in Tehran now value one US dollar at around 1.59 million rials. The slide accelerated after the American carrier deployment. The currency had traded near 1.5 million rials to the dollar just a week earlier.

The naval deployment followed widespread anti-government protests in Iran late last year and early this year. Washington had warned of possible action at that time. An Iranian human rights group based in the United States claims nearly 6,000 protesters died during the unrest.