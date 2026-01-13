Diplomacy Or Disaster Next? As Iran Burns, White House Says Trump Keeps ‘All Options On The Table’, Including Airstrikes

Washington DC: The White House on Monday said that that US President Donald Trump is continuing to keep “all options on the table” in handling the situation in Iran, including the possibility of military action, even as diplomacy is his stated first choice.

Answering questions about whether the ongoing protests in Iran could be resolved without military intervention, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said the president considers every tool available to the commander in chief. She added that airstrikes are one of the many options being evaluated.

"I think one thing President Trump is very good at is always keeping all of his options on the table, and airstrikes would be one of the many, many options that are on the table for the Commander in Chief. Diplomacy is always the first option for the president," she told journalists.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

She added that the messages the administration receives privately from Tehran differ from what Iran publicly announces, and the President is keen to explore these private communications before taking any steps.

"He told all of you last night that what you are hearing publicly from the Iranian regime is quite different from the messages the administration is receiving privately, and I think the president has an interest in exploring those messages," she said.

She emphasised that Trump has repeatedly demonstrated he is willing to use military measures when necessary, and Iran is well aware of this readiness. She also confirmed that Trump will meet with Venezuelan opposition leader Maria Corina Machado on Thursday, though no additional details were provided.

The statement come as large-scale protests continue across multiple Iranian provinces, including Azerbaijan province and the central city of Arak, with demonstrators waving flags and chanting slogans in support of the regime. The unrest follows a period of soaring inflation, economic hardship and mounting public frustration with governance.

Reports indicate that at least 544 people have been killed, and over 10,681 have been arrested and detained in prisons, according to the Human Rights News Agency.

Meanwhile, Iran’s armed forces have reiterated their preparedness to respond to any external aggression. Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei told reporters that Tehran is closely monitoring developments and is ready to counter hostile actions at a moment’s notice.

He stated that the nation continues to defend its integrity with full strength and vigilance, ensuring its armed forces are poised to repel any acts of aggression.

Baghaei also claimed that foreign interference has played a role in the unrest, alleging that recent riots were sparked by explicit interventionist remarks from the United States and Israeli officials, intensifying tensions across the country.