Diplomat Or Spy? Why The US Put Iran’s Ambassador To Pakistan On Its Most Wanted List

Washington: The United States has placed three Iranian nationals, including Iran’s sitting ambassador to Pakistan, Reza Amiri Moghaddam, on its FBI Most Wanted list. The names appeared in a statement released by the Federal Bureau of Investigation, which linked them to the 2007 disappearance of former FBI special agent Robert Bob Levinson.

According to the FBI, Levinson went missing on March 9, 2007, after arriving on Kish Island – a resort zone off Iran’s southern coast. He was a retired officer by then. The bureau claimed that Moghaddam, along with two other Iranian officials, Taqi Daneshvar and Gholam Hossein Mohammadnia, were allegedly involved in orchestrating the abduction.

The Iranian government has not responded publicly to the allegations.

The FBI, in the statement, said it is investigating the trio’s role not only in the abduction, but also in what it called an effort by the Iranian state to mask its involvement. The agency has released posters bearing their images, classifying them as part of a broader intelligence network allegedly operating under Iran’s Ministry of Intelligence and Security (MOIS).

Officials said Moghaddam is no ordinary diplomat. He assumed office as Iran’s envoy to Islamabad in July 2023. Information about him is sparse on the Iranian embassy’s website, but it highlights that he holds a PhD in international relations and also serves on Iran’s Supreme National Security Council.

However, the FBI claims Moghaddam previously led operations within the Iranian intelligence ministry. At the time, agents stationed across Europe were reportedly answerable to him.

Steven Jensen, assistant director in charge of the FBI’s Washington Field Office, described the three as intelligence operatives who played key roles in Levinson’s disappearance. He also said the former agent might have died in captivity, far from family, friends and homeland. The FBI is continuing its investigation and has reaffirmed a standing $5 million reward for information that could help locate Levinson or shed light on the circumstances surrounding his case.

The second man named by the FBI, Taqi Daneshvar, also known as Seyed Taqi, is described as a senior MOIS official specialising in counterterrorism. During the period of Levinson’s disappearance, he allegedly oversaw another operative named Mohammad Sinai, also known as Mohammad Basiri.

The third individual, Gholam Hossein Mohammadnia, once served as Iran’s ambassador to Albania. He was expelled by the Albanian government over what it described as actions that threatened national security. Iran, in turn, had blamed the United States and Israel for allegedly pressuring Tirana to take that decision.

Levinson’s career spanned nearly three decades at the U.S. Justice Department. He officially retired from the FBI in 1998. At the time of his disappearance, he had been working privately, reportedly gathering information for corporate clients. What exactly brought him to Kish Island has never been made public by either the U.S. government or the FBI.

Years after his disappearance, his son David received a video showing Levinson in captivity. In that recording, Levinson was heard saying that he had been held for three and a half years, and appealed to the U.S. government to respond to his captors.

His fate remains unknown. The FBI has not officially declared him dead, and his case remains open.