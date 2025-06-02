Diplomatic Dial: Lavrov and Rubio Hold Crucial Call Ahead Of Istanbul Talks

United States Secretary of State Marco Rubio spoke with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov over a call on Sunday and discussed the initiatives for the political settlement of the Russia-Ukraine situation. This comes after Ukraine carried out a massive drone attack against Russia.

In the telephonic conversation, plans to resume direct negotiations between Russia and Ukraine in Istanbul on Monday were also discussed.

The Russian Foreign Ministry, in a statement, said, "The situation related to the crisis around Ukraine was discussed."

"S.V. Lavrov and M. Rubio also exchanged views on various initiatives concerning the political settlement of the Ukrainian crisis, including plans to resume direct Russian-Ukrainian negotiations in Istanbul on June 2," it added.



The US Department of State also informed that Rubio and Lavrov spoke over a call at Russia’s request.

In addition, Rubio reiterated US President Donald Trump’s call for "continued direct talks between Russia and Ukraine to achieve a lasting peace."

Bridge Collapse In Russia

The Russian Foreign Ministry's statement also stated that Rubio expressed his condolences for the civilian casualties from the bombings of railway infrastructure in the Bryansk and Kursk regions.

Investigators inspected the site of the collapse of a road bridge and the derailment of a passenger train in the Bryansk region, according to ANI, Russian state media reported on Sunday.

Furthermore, it was reported that at least seven people were killed when the road bridge collapsed on the Vygonichi-Pilshino section in the Bryansk region of western Russia late Saturday.

A bridge also collapsed in the Kursk region of Russia as a freight train was passing over it, according to the acting governor of the Russian region that also borders Ukraine, ANI reported, citing Reuters.

Ukraine-Russia Conflict

In a post on the social media platform X, the Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy shared a video and wrote in the caption, "Today, a brilliant operation was carried out. The preparation took over a year and a half. What’s most interesting, is that the “office” of our operation on Russian territory was located directly next to FSB headquarters in one of their regions."

He added that 117 drones were used in the operation, with a corresponding number of drone operators involved. "34% of the strategic cruise missile carriers stationed at air bases were hit," Zelenskyy wrote.

In a separate post, the Ukrainian President stated, "Today, a brilliant operation was carried out — on enemy territory, targeting only military objectives, specifically the equipment used to strike Ukraine. Russia suffered significant losses — entirely justified and deserved."

Zelenskyy also posted that in a meeting with Ukraine’s Minister of Defense, Minister of Foreign Affairs, the Head of the Presidential Office, and others, he discussed what Ukraine expects from the meeting in Istanbul on Monday.

(with ANI inputs)