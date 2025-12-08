‘Direct’, ‘Faster’ And ‘Strong’: Trump Defends Tariffs Move To Shield US Interests

US President Donald Trump has defended his aggressive tariff strategy, calling it fast, direct and powerful, aimed at protecting national security and boosting the US economy. He claims the approach has already strengthened trade relations, curbed foreign exploitation and delivered measurable results across markets, military and domestic initiatives.

Washington, DC: In a defiant assertion of presidential authority, President Donald Trump defended his administration’s aggressive use of tariffs, describing the strategy as a rapid and decisive tool to protect US national security.

Writing on Truth Social, he argued that while multiple mechanisms exist to levy import duties, the present approach, pushed directly through the United States Supreme Court, was far superior.

“While the United States has other methods of charging TARIFFS against foreign countries, many of whom have, for YEARS, TAKEN ADVANTAGE OF OUR NATION, the current method of Tariffing before the United States Supreme Court is far more DIRECT, LESS CUMBERSOME, and MUCH FASTER, all ingredients necessary for A STRONG AND DECISIVE NATIONAL SECURITY RESULT,” he said.

Trump framed these tariff actions as central to his broader effort to safeguard American interests. Highlighting the speed and impact of his policies, he added, “SPEED, POWER, AND CERTAINTY ARE, AT ALL TIMES, IMPORTANT FACTORS IN GETTING THE JOB DONE IN A LASTING AND VICTORIOUS MANNER.”

He also cited his administration’s track record, claiming, “I have settled 8 Wars in 10 months because of the rights clearly given to the President of the United States.”

The US president stressed that foreign governments had not challenged his authority, saying, “If countries did not think these rights existed, they would have said so, LOUD AND CLEAR!”

According to Trump, this showed that his tariff policies were fully within the bounds of legal authority.

This defence comes as the administration continues to seek judicial backing for its controversial trade policies. Trump recently asked the Supreme Court to endorse his tariff programme, insisting that his actions have bolstered the American economy.

“Tariffs have made our Country Rich, Strong, Powerful and Safe,” he posted, adding, “They have been successfully used by other Countries against us for Decades, but when it comes to Tariffs, and because of what I have set in place, WE HAVE ALL THE CARDS, and with a smart President, we always will!”

Since April, the administration has rolled out multiple rounds of “Liberation Day” tariffs, followed by trade agreements with international partners. In defending these policies, Trump claimed they have halted international conflicts and strengthened diplomatic ties, “Wars have been stopped, and stronger relationships with other countries have been built, even though they are not allowed to rip off the United States anymore.”

Trump also tied the tariffs to domestic achievements, asserting, “The Stock Market and 401k's have hit an all-time high, Inflation, Prices and Taxes are DOWN.”

He emphasised broader national gains, posting, “Education is being brought back to the States (where it belongs!), and our Military, and Southern Border, is the strongest they have ever been. The USA is respected again, respected like never before.”

The Supreme Court is now considering whether Trump’s use of tariffs falls within presidential authority under the International Emergency Economic Powers Act, a law enacted in 1977 to allow regulation of imports during national emergencies.

Legal experts on the conservative-leaning bench have expressed scepticism about applying the statute to tariffs, a move never attempted before. Critics argue the law was never intended to cover duties.

Upholding Trump’s actions could expand presidential authority significantly, while striking them down may create what Justice Amy Coney Barrett warned could be “a mess”.

He has urged the court to preserve his trade measures, warning that without tariffs, the United States risks losing its economic edge.

“All of this was brought about by Strong Leadership and TARIFFS, without which we would be a poor and pathetic laughingstock again,” he wrote, adding, “Evil, American hating Forces are fighting us at the United States Supreme Court. Pray to God that our Nine Justices will show great wisdom, and do the right thing for America!”

Meanwhile, the administration has hinted at contingency plans should the court rule against the tariffs. Rising prices and inflation have added urgency to these policies.

Trump recently signed an executive order reducing tariffs on select products to curb grocery costs and proposed giving “working families” a $2,000 dividend funded by import tax revenue, a plan facing strong legal and political opposition.

As the legal battle unfolds, Trump continues to portray tariffs as a cornerstone of his approach to strengthening the nation, both economically and strategically, while framing the Supreme Court’s decision as pivotal for America’s future.