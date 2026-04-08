Advertisement
trendingNowenglish3034828https://zeenews.india.com/world/discussed-strong-future-of-india-us-ties-gor-after-meeting-trump-3034828.html
NewsWorldDiscussed strong future of India-US ties: Gor after meeting Trump
US INDIA TIES

Discussed strong future of India-US ties: Gor after meeting Trump

In a separate engagement, Gor also met US Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick, where discussions focused on strengthening the commercial roadmap between India and the United States, including efforts to expand access to a vast consumer base.

|Last Updated: Apr 08, 2026, 11:13 AM IST|Source: IANS
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Discussed strong future of India-US ties: Gor after meeting TrumpPhoto Credit: IANS

US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor met US President Donald Trump in Washington and discussed the future trajectory of India-US relations, along with what he described as the American President’s “unwavering determination to bring global stability”. 

Taking to X, Gor shared details of the interaction, stating, "Just had an outstanding dinner with President Trump. We discussed his unwavering determination to bring global stability, the historic achievements of his presidency, the strong future of India-US ties, and so much more! A very memorable evening as history unfolded in real time."

The post came shortly after Trump announced a two-week suspension of planned military strikes on Iran, while Tehran indicated its willingness to reopen the strategically significant Strait of Hormuz, signalling a possible easing of tensions.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

In a separate engagement, Gor also met US Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick, where discussions focused on strengthening the commercial roadmap between India and the United States, including efforts to expand access to a vast consumer base.

Sharing details of the meeting on social media, Gor said, "Productive meeting with Secretary Howard Lutnick on the US-India commercial roadmap. We discussed a new MoU connecting India's AI scale with the American AI ecosystem, strong Indian participation at the upcoming Select USA Summit, and growing Indian pharma investment in the United States to boost competition and strengthen supply chains."

The talks also explored a proposed Memorandum of Understanding aimed at linking India’s expanding artificial intelligence capabilities with the US technology ecosystem, reflecting growing cooperation in emerging sectors.

In a separate statement, the US Department of Commerce said that Lutnick and Gor are working towards advancing a broader trade framework between the two countries.

"Today, Secretary Lutnick met with US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor, advancing President Trump's historic US-India trade deal," the department said in a post on X.

"Together, we are working to open a market of 1.4 billion people to American products and secure over USD 500 billion in US exports," it added, underscoring the scale and ambition of ongoing economic engagement between the two nations.

He had also met US Vice President J.D. Vance earlier in the day.

Meanwhile, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri also arrived in Washington late on Tuesday to review the full spectrum of India-US ties and advance cooperation across key sectors. 

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

us-france ties
France pulls gold from US amid rising strategic concerns
CSK
CSK predicted playing XI for IPL 2026 match against Delhi Capitals
Indigo
Catering truck crashes into parked IndiGo plane at Kolkata airport
Sabrimala case
Sabarimala Case: ‘Patriarchy, gender bias alien to India,’ Centre tells SC
Delhi coldest day
Delhi weather: Noida flooded; Delhi records coldest April day in 3 years
Tulip garden
SKIMS organises therapeutic tulip garden visit for pediatric cancer warriors
 Love long Bike rides? Here are the seven must-take bike circuits in India
Iran-US war
China and Russia Veto UN resolution on Bahrain's Strait of Hormuz reopening
Braille
India's First: Bhopal RPO launches Braille, sign language passport guides
K.C. Venugopal
Kerala polls: Venugopal's 10 questions to Vijayan on final day of campaigning