Discussed strong future of India-US ties: Gor after meeting Trump

US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor met US President Donald Trump in Washington and discussed the future trajectory of India-US relations, along with what he described as the American President’s “unwavering determination to bring global stability”.

Taking to X, Gor shared details of the interaction, stating, "Just had an outstanding dinner with President Trump. We discussed his unwavering determination to bring global stability, the historic achievements of his presidency, the strong future of India-US ties, and so much more! A very memorable evening as history unfolded in real time."

The post came shortly after Trump announced a two-week suspension of planned military strikes on Iran, while Tehran indicated its willingness to reopen the strategically significant Strait of Hormuz, signalling a possible easing of tensions.

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In a separate engagement, Gor also met US Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick, where discussions focused on strengthening the commercial roadmap between India and the United States, including efforts to expand access to a vast consumer base.

Sharing details of the meeting on social media, Gor said, "Productive meeting with Secretary Howard Lutnick on the US-India commercial roadmap. We discussed a new MoU connecting India's AI scale with the American AI ecosystem, strong Indian participation at the upcoming Select USA Summit, and growing Indian pharma investment in the United States to boost competition and strengthen supply chains."

The talks also explored a proposed Memorandum of Understanding aimed at linking India’s expanding artificial intelligence capabilities with the US technology ecosystem, reflecting growing cooperation in emerging sectors.

In a separate statement, the US Department of Commerce said that Lutnick and Gor are working towards advancing a broader trade framework between the two countries.

"Today, Secretary Lutnick met with US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor, advancing President Trump's historic US-India trade deal," the department said in a post on X.

"Together, we are working to open a market of 1.4 billion people to American products and secure over USD 500 billion in US exports," it added, underscoring the scale and ambition of ongoing economic engagement between the two nations.

He had also met US Vice President J.D. Vance earlier in the day.

Meanwhile, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri also arrived in Washington late on Tuesday to review the full spectrum of India-US ties and advance cooperation across key sectors.