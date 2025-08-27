Disguised In A Tattered Shawl, How Ajit Doval Spotted A Strand Of Hair That Exposed Pakistan’s Secret Nuclear Mission

New Delhi: A man was moving unnoticed through the dusty streets of Islamabad (Pakistan) in a torn shawl in the 1980s. He appeared like any other beggar on the streets, collecting coins and wandering the alleys. Behind the tattered shawl and unkempt appearance lay a sharp and intelligent mind. National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval was already a decorated officer. He had earned respect for his work with the Intelligence Bureau (IB) and his crucial role in the Sikkim mission. His mission now was to uncover Pakistan’s secret nuclear ambitions hidden deep inside its most secure research zones.

At that time, Pakistan was determined to develop nuclear weapons at any cost. The Indian nuclear test in 1974 had triggered Islamabad to accelerate its programme. China and other countries were reportedly supporting Pakistan’s efforts. India needed concrete evidence of these secret activities. The responsibility to gather such intelligence fell on Doval, who had earned the nickname "Super Cop" for his skills and successes.

The town of Kahuta in Islamabad housed the infamous Khan Research Laboratories (KRL). This was no ordinary town. It was a fortress of secrecy. Scientists, government officials and security personnel moved with precise routines. The lab’s secrets had the potential to shift the balance of power in the region.

For many months, Doval became a ghost among these streets. He was invisible to those around him. He observed quietly, memorised movements, daily rituals and interactions. Every gesture and habit of the KRL staff became part of his mental map.

A breakthrough occurred in an unlikely place. A small barber shop near the KRL was frequented by scientists from the laboratory. It was here that Doval noticed tiny strands of hair left on the floor. Others ignored them, but Doval recognised the importance of these small clues. He collected the hair carefully. The strands were sent to India for detailed laboratory analysis.

The tests revealed uranium traces and signs of radiation. This confirmed the worst fears held by Indian intelligence. Pakistan was actively developing nuclear weapons. This discovery provided India with the hard evidence needed to validate long-held suspicions. It helped shape India’s national security strategy in the years that followed.

Doval’s mission was not a brief operation. It lasted six years. He lived under constant threat. Any slip could have meant death. The risk extended beyond his own life. Exposure could have jeopardised India’s entire national security apparatus. Experts believe that his careful work delayed Pakistan’s nuclear testing capabilities by nearly 15 years.

This extraordinary story of espionage and bravery is captured in D Devdutt’s book, Ajit Doval - On a Mission. The book chronicles the daring operations that unfolded in those tense years. It reveals the intricate details behind India’s intelligence efforts to counter Pakistan’s nuclear ambitions. The mission highlights the importance of patience, precision and courage in the world of covert operations.