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NewsWorldDitch luggage tags: travellers printing hilariously ‘ugly’ faces on suitcases to beat airport Mix-Ups
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Ditch luggage tags: travellers printing hilariously ‘ugly’ faces on suitcases to beat airport Mix-Ups

This trend isn’t confined to a single platform. From twitter, Instagram to Reddit, this trend is getting viral on various platform, with users sharing pictures of travellers with these sassy suitcases. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Apr 16, 2026, 08:39 PM IST|Source: Bureau
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Ditch luggage tags: travellers printing hilariously ‘ugly’ faces on suitcases to beat airport Mix-Ups(Image Credit: Screengrab/Social Media)

Travellers are constantly seeking ways to make their journeys smoother, and a new viral trend suggests that a touch of humour can ease one of the most tedious airport experiences, identifying your luggage on the carousel. Waiting at the baggage belt has always been frustrating, from scanning rows of similar-looking suitcases to worrying about damage or the risk of someone taking the wrong bag. And it can be a stressful end to a journey. Now, many are transforming this moment into something both practical and entertaining by covering their suitcases with large prints of their own intentionally funny or “ugly” photos.

Several companies now provide custom luggage covers printed with personal images, making it easier than ever to turn an ordinary suitcase into something instantly recognisable. The concept is straightforward: the more striking and unconventional the image, the easier it becomes to identify your bag among countless similar ones.

The trend recently gained momentum after a video on X went viral, showing a family standing around an airport baggage carousel with suitcases wrapped in exaggerated, comical close-ups of their own faces. The clip has attracted over a million views and triggered a wave of online reactions, with many users praising the idea as both amusing and surprisingly clever move.

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Social media reacts with curiosity and witty remarks

One user said, "If I printed my passport photo, not only thieves but even ground services wouldn't dare approach the suitcase out of fear."

Another jokingly said, "Nobody stealing THAT luggage." A viewer quipped, "Even people will tell you your suitcase is there!!! It's yours."

One more very funny comment goes like, "Respect is due to this intelligence; the suitcase is now VIP protected!" While another chimed in, "Identity tags get forgotten, but this method is never forgotten."

Meanwhile, User getting curious to customise their luggage with their weird faces. One user said, "I really want to try this."

The trend isn’t confined to a single platform. From twitter, Instagram to Reddit, this trend is getting viral on various platform, with users sharing pictures of travellers with these sassy suitcases. 

While it may not solve every travel inconvenience, this interesting playful trends provides a smart fix for a common issue, making luggage easy to spot while also bringing a smile to fellow travellers. 

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