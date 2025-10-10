DNA Analysis: Why Pakistan’s Airstrike In Afghanistan Is Munir’s Biggest Blunder

In a move that has pushed South Asia’s fragile stability to the brink, Pakistan’s military, under Army Chief General Asim Munir, launched airstrikes near Kabul, Afghanistan, late last night. Islamabad claimed the operation targeted Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) commander Noor Wali Mehsud, allegedly responsible for a recent deadly attack on Pakistani forces in Orakzai.

However, within hours, TTP released an audio message purportedly from Mehsud, denying reports of his death and declaring himself alive.

In today’s DNA, Zee News Managing Editor Rahul Sinha analysed how the recent airstrike on Afghanistan has left Pakistan’s so-called “counterterror operation” under scrutiny- its biggest blunder.

