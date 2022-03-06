DNA Exclusive: An analysis of exodus of people from Ukraine

Russia said that its forces had stopped firing near two besieged Ukrainian cities on Saturday to allow safe passage to civilians fleeing Ukraine. The Russian defence ministry said that its units had opened humanitarian corridors near the cities of Mariupol and Volnovakha, which were encircled by its troops. However, officials in Mariupol alleged that Moscow was not fully following the limited ceasefire. The Mariupol City Council said that Russia was not observing the ceasefire and asked residents to return to shelters and wait for further information on evacuation. As the war between Russia and Ukraine entered its 10th day, the exodus of people from Ukraine to the neighbouring country of Poland is continuing unabated.

Zee News Editor-In-Chief Sudhir Chaudhary, in his show DNA on Saturday (March 5), analysed the exodus of people from Ukraine to Poland through the Medyka Crossing.

So far, about 10 lakh Ukrainians have taken shelter in the neighbouring country Poland. Most Ukrainians are coming to Poland because this country is close to their hearts. Both the countries’ culture and language are similar. Many people of Ukraine work in Poland. Polish people are also worried about the invasion of Ukraine by Russia because they fear that Russia might attack Poland too in the future.

