DNA Exclusive: Russia-Ukraine war analysis from Ground Zero

Warsaw: Amid the raging war between Russia and Ukraine, there is an inflow of a huge number of refugees in the neighbouring country of Poland. More than 4.5 lakh refugees, including many Indians, have entered Poland.

In today's DNA (March 03), Zee News Editor-In-Chief Sudhir Chaudhary reaches Ground Zero - to bring for you a special analysis of the war - right from a place that holds significance for both Ukraine and Russia.

Poland shares its 535 km long border with Ukraine. Apart from this, it also shares its border with Russia. At present, Poland has become the largest centre of NATO forces. Now the big question is that after attacking Ukraine, can Russia attack its other neighbouring countries as well?

Warsaw is the same city where the Soviet Union announced a military alliance with the communist countries of eastern Europe in 1955. This alliance was against NATO countries. This agreement was signed in the Warsaw city of Poland, so it was called the Warsaw Pact. However, Poland has now become the main centre of NATO countries. At present, five thousand US soldiers and 12 thousand soldiers of other NATO countries are deployed in Poland.

Apart from this, the British army has sent its tanks and armoured vehicles to Estonia. France has also deployed its Fighter Jets here. While Germany has deployed dangerous warships in the Baltic Sea. And the Fighter Jets of the Royal Air Force of Britain are continuously patrolling in Romania and Poland. Moreover, there are 99 thousand soldiers of Poland's army, who are fully prepared to go to war.

Ukraine’s bordering countries of Poland, Slovakia, Hungary and Romania are part of NATO countries. So if Russia attacks these countries, then it will be considered an attack on NATO countries directly. And in that case, 34 lakh NATO soldiers will take on Russia. A total of 30 countries in NATO have 34 lakh soldiers. That means almost twice the army of a country like India will go to war against 8 lakh soldiers of Russia.

Article 5 of NATO countries states that if any of its member countries is attacked, it will be considered as an attack on other member countries as well.

