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NewsWorldDNA Explained: From gold stacks to rare earth bans - China's wartime economy move
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DNA Explained: From gold stacks to rare earth bans - China's wartime economy move

In today’s DNA episode, Zee News Managing Editor Rahul Sinha analyses China's strategic move to dump US bonds and stack gold.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Apr 13, 2026, 11:29 PM IST|Source: Bureau
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DNA Explained: From gold stacks to rare earth bans - China's wartime economy moveZee News Managing Editor Rahul Sinha. (Image: Screengrab from Zee News video)

Most countries wait for a recession before they start preparing. China is not one of them. The world's second-largest economy has already started moving money, dumping US bonds, and stacking gold. That tells you something important about what is coming.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

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