DNA Explained: From gold stacks to rare earth bans - China's wartime economy move

Most countries wait for a recession before they start preparing. China is not one of them. The world's second-largest economy has already started moving money, dumping US bonds, and stacking gold. That tells you something important about what is coming.

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The trigger is the Strait of Hormuz. Peace talks between the US and Iran collapsed in Pakistan. Now the blockade has entered a second phase. This time, it is America doing the blocking. Trump has started stopping ships going in and out of Iran. The real target is not Iran. It is China.

China had a deal that worked. Iran kept selling its oil even after the Strait closed. China paid, and Iran used that money to fund the war. So America decided to break that supply chain. The blockade is designed to cut off China's oil access and squeeze its economy.

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China's central bank, the People's Bank of ‌China (PBOC), has pulled over 1 trillion yuan out of its financial system. First came 890 billion yuan. Then another 250 billion. This means commercial banks have less money to lend. Borrowing becomes harder. That keeps inflation in check and saves firepower for when the crisis actually hits.

China has also cut its US Treasury bond holdings to just 694 billion dollars. That is the lowest level in 20 years. In 2013, China held 1,317 billion dollars in US bonds. It has nearly halved that. At the same time, China now holds 2,313 tonnes of gold worth 343 billion dollars. It bought over 300 tonnes in just the last 17 months.

The recession risk is not limited to China. global risk assessment firm Moody's Corporation puts the chance of a US recession at 49 percent. Goldman Sachs puts it at 30 percent, up from 25 percent before the war. Germany, France, Italy, Japan, and South Korea are in the high-risk category. Oxford Economics says Gulf countries could see negative growth in 2026. The United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) says the war will cost Arab economies between 120 billion and 194 billion dollars, with 3.7 million jobs lost.

India is not insulated. Moody's has cut India's growth forecast for 2026–27 from 6.8 percent to 6 percent. Inflation estimates have been doubled, from 2.4 percent to 4.8 percent. Retail inflation in March already rose to 3.4 percent, up from 3.21 percent in February. Food inflation hit 3.87 percent. And fuel prices have not even gone up yet.

China's counter to America goes beyond economics. It has already banned the export of rare earth elements to the US for military use. A single Tomahawk missile uses 20 kilograms of rare earth. Gallium, germanium, tungsten, the materials that go into missiles, drones, and radar systems, are largely under Chinese control. If the Hormuz Strait is Iran's weapon against America, rare earth is China's. And China has made clear it intends to use it.