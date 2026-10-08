/DNA Decodes: Pakistani troops arrive, Houthi missiles follow? Saudi 'Islamic NATO' faces first test

Saudi Arabia's strategic decision to deploy thousands of Pakistani troops was meant to fortify its borders, yet the immediate aftermath has exposed deep vulnerabilities in Riyadh's new defence blueprint. In today's edition of DNA, Zee News Managing Editor Rahul Sinha decodes the sudden Houthi missile and drone strikes that hit key Saudi targets almost immediately after the deployment. The comprehensive analysis examines the inner workings of the newly minted 'Mecca Pact', a regional security arrangement bringing together Riyadh, Islamabad, and Ankara under an umbrella widely described as the 'Islamic NATO', to answer a critical question: what protection was this coalition truly supposed to provide?