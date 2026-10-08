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  • /DNA Decodes: Pakistani troops arrive, Houthi missiles follow? Saudi 'Islamic NATO' faces first test

DNA Decodes: Pakistani troops arrive, Houthi missiles follow? Saudi 'Islamic NATO' faces first test

Saudi Arabia's new Mecca Pact faces scrutiny after Houthi missile and drone strikes hit key targets days after Pakistan deployed 15,000 troops. 

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Oct 08, 2026, 11:36 PM IST|Updated: Oct 08, 2026, 11:43 PM IST
DNA Decodes: Pakistani troops arrive, Houthi missiles follow? Saudi 'Islamic NATO' faces first test
Image Credit: AI. Representative image.

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Zee Media Bureau

Zee Media Bureau

The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

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