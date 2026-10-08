/DNA Decodes: Pakistani troops arrive, Houthi missiles follow? Saudi 'Islamic NATO' faces first test

Saudi Arabia's strategic decision to deploy thousands of Pakistani troops was meant to fortify its borders, yet the immediate aftermath has exposed deep vulnerabilities in Riyadh's new defence blueprint. In today's edition of DNA, Zee News Managing Editor Rahul Sinha decodes the sudden Houthi missile and drone strikes that hit key Saudi targets almost immediately after the deployment. The comprehensive analysis examines the inner workings of the newly minted 'Mecca Pact', a regional security arrangement bringing together Riyadh, Islamabad, and Ankara under an umbrella widely described as the 'Islamic NATO', to answer a critical question: what protection was this coalition truly supposed to provide?
Watch: #DNAमित्रों | इस्लामिक NATO.. शुरु होते ही खत्म ? पहली परीक्षा में इस्लामिक NATO फेल ! #DNA #DNAWithRahulSinha #IslamicNATO #SaudiArabia @rahulsinhatv https://t.co/lkjTpa6EPc
The operational timeline of this security pact has drawn intense global scrutiny due to the rapid escalation of violence. The partnership was officially activated on October 5, 2026, driven by Saudi Arabia's growing anxiety over the long-standing conflict with the Iran-backed Houthi movement in Yemen.
The subsequent chain of events unfolded with striking speed:
October 7 deployment: Pakistani troops and heavy military hardware arrived on Saudi soil to reinforce the kingdom's defences.
Immediate Houthi counter-strike: Almost immediately after the deployment, Houthi forces launched a coordinated barrage of ballistic missiles, cruise missiles, and suicide drones.
Strategic breach: The offensive reportedly targeted six Saudi airports and military installations, with two missiles breaching defence perimeters to hit their targets, leaving three people dead and 36 others seriously injured.
While these casualty figures await independent verification, the timing reveals a glaring strategic gap. It remains unclear whether the newly arrived Pakistani forces had even become operational or if they were assigned to protect the specific facilities that were hit.
Reports indicate that Pakistan has sent an estimated 15,000 troops, 10 advanced fighter jets, and Chinese-made air defence systems to secure Saudi airspace.
However, a military deployment of this size does not automatically guarantee an impenetrable shield. The effectiveness of these forces depends entirely on where the air defence batteries are positioned, how quickly they can be integrated with existing Saudi networks, and their overall state of readiness. Consequently, critics are sharply questioning Riyadh's heavy reliance on foreign military assistance at a time when the state is facing direct, active threats from Yemen.
The ultimate test for the Mecca Pact lies in its legal and operational framework. Although the media has branded the alliance an 'Islamic NATO,' there is no publicly available official text to prove that Saudi Arabia, Pakistan, and Turkey have committed to a binding, collective defence clause.
In international diplomacy, military cooperation often focuses on intelligence sharing, joint training, and logistical support without requiring partners to fight each other's wars. Therefore, a single successful missile strike cannot prove the alliance has failed; rather, it highlights the need to clarify what the three governments actually agreed to defend.
To fully understand the deep-seated scepticism surrounding Pakistan Military deployment in Saudi Arabia, the DNA analysis traces Islamabad's historical military footprint in the Middle East. This background reveals a complex legacy that dates back to the 1960s and 1970s. During those decades, Pakistani forces achieved a highly mixed record; while they were exceptionally successful at training local Arab armies and famously cleared the captured Grand Mosque in Mecca in 1979, their presence did not stop wider external wars from destabilising the region, such as the heavy regional conflict triggered by the Iran-Iraq War.
This strategic deadlock repeated itself decades later during General Raheel Sharif’s 2017 command, when the former Pakistani Army Chief was hired to lead a Saudi-led military alliance against terror. That initiative ultimately failed to create a strong defence shield because the coalition became deeply polarised politically, and Islamabad steadfastly refused to let its troops get dragged directly into foreign ground wars like the active conflict in Yemen.
The bottom line of this historical deep-dive is clear: past deployments prove that while Pakistani troops excel at internal security training and guarding specific physical structures, they have never operated as an all-protecting shield against modern, incoming heavy bombardment.
Therefore, while past performance cannot be used to directly blame current Pakistani forces for the recent airspace breach, it raises valid questions about their exact operational responsibilities today. Ultimately, the crisis is not just about the Houthi forces successfully launching an attack; it is about whether this 'Islamic NATO' possesses the unified command structure and resources necessary to protect the kingdom from modern aerial warfare.
Also Read: 27 lakh Indians in Saudi Arabia put on alert; Embassy says stay indoors, don't repost videos
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world news on Zee News.