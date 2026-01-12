Advertisement
Do China, US Possess Lethal Direct Energy Weapons? Viral Post On Venezuela, Galwan Sparks Row

A viral post and White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt reshared eyewitness account from a Venezuelan guard claim US forces used a 'sonic' or 'directed-energy' weapon in Operation Absolute Resolve. The post revived discussion abaout use of similar weapon by China during Galwan clash in 2020. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Anjali Singh|Last Updated: Jan 12, 2026, 12:26 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Do China, US Possess Lethal Direct Energy Weapons? Viral Post On Venezuela, Galwan Sparks RowRepresentative Image (Image: X)

An online post has sparked global concern over whether the US and China possess lethal directed-energy weapons.

The online post followed an X post by White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt, who reshared an eyewitness account of the US Operation Absolute Resolve in Venezuela on January 3.

A White House-released eyewitness account from a Venezuelan guard reveals unprecedented US use of a sonic or directed-energy weapon during a raid, neutralising hundreds of Maduro loyalists with zero American casualties.

Did The US Just Confirm It Possesses A Lethal Directed-Energy Weapon?

In the post, reshared by White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt, a security guard loyal to Nicolás Maduro delivered a harrowing firsthand account of a US operation, explaining the sudden shift in Latin America’s tone toward Washington.

He revealed, “Radar systems mysteriously shut down without warning, followed by drone swarms overhead. Eight helicopters then inserted just 20 elite US operators, who moved with unmatched precision.”

The game-changer was an intense sound wave device that made heads feel like they were “exploding from the inside,” triggering nosebleeds, blood vomiting, and total paralysis.

The 2020 Galwan Valley Connection

The US Operation Absolute Resolve has revived discussion of the 2020 Galwan Valley clash between India and China, where 20 Indian soldiers were killed in hand-to-hand combat against Chinese PLA troops in one of the deadliest clashes.

The episode sparked claims that China used a “microwave” weapon—claims denied at the time but resurfacing now with the US Venezuela operation.

The post cites Chinese professor Jin Canrong’s 2020 claim that Beijing deployed microwave weapons at Galwan Valley, “turning hilltops into microwave ovens.” Indian troops reportedly suffered matching symptoms: vomiting, inability to stand, and full incapacitation within 15 minutes.

Rewriting Conventional Warfare Rules

These new sound and energy weapons—like those used in Venezuela and rumored at Galwan—shift modern warfare from huge armies clashing with guns to small elite teams using invisible tech that stops enemies instantly.

The post also cites Russian politician Medvedev’s warning that “only nukes ensure sovereignty now.”
 

Also Read: Amid Rising Tension, Trump Declares Himself 'Acting President Of Venezuela'

Also Read: Amid Rising Tension, Trump Declares Himself 'Acting President Of Venezuela'

