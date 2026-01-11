Iran's exiled crown prince, Reza Pahlavi, has issued a defiant call to millions of Iranians risking their lives on the streets, urging them to stand firm against Supreme Leader Khamenei's crumbling regime. As protests enter their third consecutive week and the death toll climbs past 78, Pahlavi declared that Khamenei's security apparatus is "severely weakened" and promised demonstrators they do not stand alone, with US President Donald Trump pledging support as "the leader of the free world."

In a fresh message on Sunday, Pahlavi renewed his call for nationwide protests at 6:00 PM local time, instructing demonstrators to gather in groups on main streets and avoid side alleys to minimize risks from Khamenei's "violent mercenaries."

"By your widespread and courageous presence in the streets across Iran for the third consecutive night, you have severely weakened Khamenei's repressive apparatus and his regime," Pahlavi said in a post on X.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

He claimed reliable reports indicate the Islamic Republic faces a severe shortage of forces willing to confront millions of protesters. "Many armed and security forces have left their workplaces or disobeyed orders to suppress the people," he stated.

My compatriots,



By your widespread and courageous presence in the streets across Iran for the third consecutive night, you have severely weakened Khamenei’s repressive apparatus and his regime. Reliable reports have reached me indicating that the Islamic Republic is facing a… https://t.co/pJGMpsmBKU — Reza Pahlavi (@PahlaviReza) January 11, 2026

Pahlavi assured demonstrators of international backing. "Your compatriots around the world are proudly shouting your voice. The world today stands with your national revolution and admires your courage," he said, specifically highlighting Trump's alleged readiness to help.

"Do not abandon the streets. My heart is with you. I know that I will soon be by your side," he concluded.

Reza Pahlavi's fresh call comes a day after he urged demonstrators to flood Iran's streets in unified groups, hoist the Lion-Sun flag defiantly, and sustain pressure on Khamenei's weakening regime amid rising global support.

Iran Protest

Anti-Khamenei protests have spread across all 31 provinces with chants against Khamenei, demands for economic reform, and displays of the pre-1979 Lion-and-Sun flag. At least 72-78 protesters have been killed by security forces since late December, with over 2,300-2,600 arrests reported. Nine minors are among the dead.

Iranian authorities claim several security personnel have also died, amid footage of damaged infrastructure and funerals in cities like Shiraz. A nationwide internet blackout persists to curb protest coordination.

State media has labeled demonstrators "terrorists" and "foreign agents" backed by the US. Khamenei condemned "vandals" in a Friday speech, vowing no tolerance, while the army pledged to defend "national interests."