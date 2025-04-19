Advertisement
BANGLADESH

‘Do Not Go To These Areas…’: US Issues Stricter Travel Advisory For Bangladesh

The advisory was issued on Friday and directed the citizens to reconsider travel to Bangladesh, stating that some areas have an increased risk. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Anushka Awasthi|Last Updated: Apr 19, 2025, 01:42 PM IST|Source: Bureau
‘Do Not Go To These Areas…’: US Issues Stricter Travel Advisory For Bangladesh Photo Credit: Representational Image/ Meta AI

The United States has reissued its travel advisory for Bangladesh while citing civil unrest, crime, and terrorism as the reasons. 

The advisory was issued on Friday and directed the citizens to reconsider travel to Bangladesh, stating that some areas have an increased risk, and added that since 2024, the civil unrest and clashes have subsided with the formation of Bangladesh's interim government. 

Bangladesh - Level 3: 'Reconsider Travel'

The advisory said that there are occasional protests that continue with "potential for violent clashes" and directed that the citizens should avoid all gatherings since they could turn violent.

It read, "US citizens are reminded to avoid all gatherings, even peaceful ones, since they could turn violent with little or no warning."

The advisory said that there is a risk of 'terrorist violence' in Bangladesh and the US government may have 'limited ability' to provide emergency services to its citizens in Bangladesh, particularly outside of Dhaka, due to travel restrictions and other reasons.

Also Read: Bangladesh Asks Pakistan To 'Apologise' For Atrocities During 1971 Liberation War 

Chittagong Hill Tracts Region Issued As 'Level 4: Do Not Travel'

The US advisory termed the Chittagong Hill Tracts region as 'Level 4: Do Not Travel' and instructed not to travel to these areas for any reason. 

The advisory said, "The Khagrachari, Rangamati, and Bandarban Hill Tracts districts (collectively known as the Chittagong Hill Tracts) experience occasional communal violence, crime, terrorism, kidnapping, and other security risks."

"Separatist organizations and political violence also pose additional threats to visitors to the region, and there have been instances of IED explosions and active shooting," it added.

