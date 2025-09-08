Do You Want To Live In Japan Forever? Tokyo Is Offering Indians Residency Option For Less Than Rs 5,000

New Delhi: Japan has always captivated the imagination of people worldwide. From the delicate cherry blossoms in spring to the vibrant streets of Tokyo and Osaka, the country offers a unique blend of tradition and modernity. For many Indians, living in Japan is a dream. Now, the country is making it more attainable than ever, offering Permanent Residency (PR) for a nominal fee of under Rs 5,000.

Japanese PR allows foreign nationals to live in the country indefinitely. Unlike standard visas, the PR provides stability, the ability to work freely and the security of long-term residence. Typically, applicants need to have lived in Japan for at least 10 years to qualify.

Who Can Apply

The eligibility rules for Japanese PR are clear:

Continuous residence in Japan for at least 10 years.

Sufficient financial means to support oneself.

A clean criminal record and no violations of immigration laws.

Married to a Japanese national or PR holder for three years, with at least one year of residence in Japan.

Children of Japanese nationals or PR holders can apply after one year of residence.

For highly skilled professionals, Tokyo has a points-based system. Applicants with 70 points can apply after three years of continuous residence. Those scoring 80 points or more can apply in just one year.

Documents You Need

Applicants must prepare a set of documents, including:

Completed PR application form.

Valid passport and residence card.

Certificate of residence, proof of employment or income and recent bank statements.

Tax certificates and social security contribution proofs.

Guarantor documents such as letters of guarantee and income proof.

Marriage or family registration documents, if relevant.

All documents must be in Japanese or accompanied by certified translations.

The Application Process

Collect all necessary documents.

Submit the application at the local Immigration Bureau before the current visa expires.

Pay the application fee, 8,000 Japanese Yen (approximately Rs 4,789), via revenue stamps.

Wait for processing, which usually takes 4-8 months. Times may vary depending on the region.

Once approved, exchange the existing residence card for a new PR card at the municipal or ward office.

To maintain PR status, applicants must be physically present in Japan for more than six months per year in both the year preceding the application and during the application process.

The Catch

While the fee is minimal, the process demands careful preparation, strict adherence to document requirements and consistent residence. For Indians aspiring to make Japan their permanent home, planning ahead and meeting eligibility criteria is crucial.