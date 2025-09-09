Advertisement
BREAKING: Explosions Rock Qatar's Capital Doha In Reported Assassination Attempt On Hamas Officials

Multiple explosions in Qatar's capital, Doha, are reportedly linked to a foiled assassination attempt on high-ranking Hamas officials.

 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Nitin Kumar|Last Updated: Sep 09, 2025, 07:20 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Multiple explosions echoed through the streets of Qatar's capital on Tuesday, sparking fears of a targeted attack amid rising regional tensions, according to reports from international media outlets.

Blasts Heard Across Doha

Several powerful explosions were reported in Doha, the bustling heart of Qatar, on Tuesday evening. Eyewitnesses described hearing a series of loud blasts that reverberated through the city, prompting heightened security measures in the area. Reuters, a leading global news agency, confirmed the incidents, noting that the explosions occurred in a densely populated urban zone, though no immediate casualties or structural damage details were available.

Israeli Officials Link Incident To Hamas Assassination Plot

The explosions are believed to be part of a foiled assassination attempt targeting high-ranking Hamas officials, sources close to the matter revealed. Axios, citing Israeli officials, reported that the blasts were intended as a strike against key figures from the Palestinian militant group, which has its political leadership based in Qatar. The attempt underscores ongoing covert operations in the region, with Qatar serving as a neutral host for diplomatic talks involving Hamas and other parties.

Regional Implications Amid Escalating Conflicts

This incident comes at a time of heightened volatility in the Middle East, where intelligence operations and proxy conflicts continue to simmer. Qatari authorities have not yet issued an official statement, but the event could strain diplomatic relations in the Gulf state, known for its role in mediating between Israel and Palestinian groups. Further details on the targets or perpetrators remain under wraps as investigations unfold.

