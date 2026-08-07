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‘Don’t beg for security’: Iran takes swipe at Saudi Arabia over defence deal with Turkey, Pakistan

The agreement comes after months of intense regional conflict between Iran, Israel and the United States, with Gulf states including Saudi Arbaia facing missile and drone attacks. 

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited ByAnjali Singh
Published: Aug 07, 2026, 09:35 PM IST|Updated: Aug 07, 2026, 09:35 PM IST
‘Don’t beg for security’: Iran takes swipe at Saudi Arabia over defence deal with Turkey, Pakistan
Image Credit: Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman. (IANS)

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‘Don’t beg for security’: Iran takes swipe at Saudi Arabia over defence deal with Turkey, Pakistan
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