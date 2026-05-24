‘Don’t rush into deal’: Trump says Iran blockade to remain until agreement reached

US President Donald Trump on Sunday said that Washington will not "rush into a deal" with Iran to achieve a complete solution to the crisis in West Asia, asserting that the US "blockade" on the ports of the Islamic Republic will remain in "full force and effect" until a formal agreement is reached, certified, and signed between the two sides.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump criticised the earlier Iran nuclear agreement signed during the Obama administration, calling it "one of the worst deals ever made" and blaming the then US President Barack Obama for what he described as a flawed framework that paved the way for Tehran to develop nuclear weapons capability.

Trump added that the current negotiations being pursued by his administration represent "the exact opposite."

He further stated that the discussions with Iran are continuing in an "orderly and constructive manner," but stressed that US negotiators have been instructed not to rush, stating that "time is on our side."

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"One of the worst deals ever made by our Country was the Iran Nuclear Deal, put forth and signed into existence by Barack Hussein Obama and the rank amateurs of the Obama Administration. It was a direct path to Iran developing a Nuclear Weapon. Not so with the transaction currently being negotiated with Iran by the Trump Administration - THE EXACT OPPOSITE, in fact! The negotiations are proceeding in an orderly and constructive manner, and I have informed my representatives not to rush into a deal in that time is on our side. The Blockade will remain in full force and effect until an agreement is reached, certified, and signed. Both sides must take their time and get it right," the post read.

The US President was referring to the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) negotiated and finalised in July 2015, which imposes strict, verifiable restrictions on Iran's nuclear programme in return for relief from economic sanctions.

Trump, in his post, further claimed that US relations with Iran were becoming "more professional and productive," while reiterating that Tehran must not be allowed to develop or acquire nuclear weapons.

"There can be no mistakes! Our relationship with Iran is becoming a much more professional and productive one. They must understand, however, that they cannot develop or procure a Nuclear Weapon or Bomb," the post added.

He also thanked Gulf countries for their cooperation and support, suggesting that regional participation in the Abraham Accords could be expanded further, and even floated the possibility of Iran joining the framework in the future.

The remarks come amid ongoing diplomatic signalling between Washington and Tehran, as global stakeholders continue to push for a renewed agreement addressing nuclear concerns and regional stability.

Earlier in a post on Truth Social on Saturday, Trump stated that an agreement had been "largely negotiated" between Tehran and Washington on the subject of finalisation of the deal between the two sides.

He said the United States is also engaged in discussions with leaders from several countries regarding efforts linked to peace and stability in the Gulf region, including issues concerning the Strait of Hormuz.

Meanwhile, Axios, citing a US official, reported that the memorandum for a 60-day ceasefire between the US and Iran is in its final stages, with negotiators working to close remaining gaps and avert further escalation in the region, including the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz and the resumption of Iranian oil sales.

According to the senior US official, the draft agreement hinges on a strict diplomatic architecture of "relief for performance".

If implemented, the deal would immediately reopen the vital Strait of Hormuz, temporarily ease global energy market pressures, and establish a high-stakes 60-day window to negotiate the complete dismantlement of Iran's nuclear program.

Both Trump and mediators reportedly suggest that an announcement could come as early as Sunday.