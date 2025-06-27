Donald Trump Announces US-China Trade Deal, Hints At 'Very Big' Agreement With India

New Delhi: US President Donald Trump announced that the US has signed a trade deal with China, expressing optimism about a potential "very big" agreement with India soon.

Speaking at a White House event promoting a government spending bill, Trump stated, "We just signed with China yesterday... We have one coming up, maybe with India, a very big one. We're going to open up India."

"...We just signed (trade deal) with China. We're not going to make deals with everybody... But we're having some great deals. We have one coming up, maybe with India, a very big one. We're going to open up India. In the China deal, we're starting to open up China. Things that never really could have happened, and the relationship with every country has been very good, " said US President Donald Trump.

He emphasized that the US won't make deals with every nation, opting for targeted agreements or imposing tariffs on certain countries instead.

"We're not going to make deals with everybody. Some we are just going to send them a letter, say thank you very much. You are to pay 25, 35, 45 per cent. That's the easy way to do it, and my people don't want to do it that way. They want to do some of it, but they want to make more deals than I would do," he said.

The US president, however, did not elaborate on the details of the deal signed with China.

Trump's comments came after US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer signed the trade deal with China, which aims to enhance trade relations between the two countries. While details of the deal remain undisclosed, Trump mentioned that it would "open up China" and lead to unprecedented opportunities. A similar agreement with India could be on the horizon, with Trump expressing confidence in reaching a mutually beneficial deal.

Earlier this month, US Secretary of Commerce Howard Lutnick hinted that a trade deal between the US and India could be finalized soon, with both countries working to find common ground that suits their interests. The potential agreement would mark a significant step in strengthening trade ties between the two nations, according to ANI.

"I think to be in a very, very good place, and you should expect a deal between the United States and India in the not-too-distant future because I think we found a place that really works for both countries." When asked if he was hopeful about the outcome, Lutnick said he was "very optimistic," and added, "It could be sort of the way I come across," he had said.