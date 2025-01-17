Donald Trump Appoints Voight, Mel Gibson And Sylvester Stallone As Hollywood Special Ambassadors

US President-elect Donald Trump on Thursday announced the appointment of Jon Voight, Mel Gibson, and Sylvester Stallone as Special Ambassadors for Hollywood, California.

In a statement, Trump emphasised their role as Special Envoys tasked with strengthening Hollywood, which he claimed has lost significant business to foreign countries in recent years.

Sharing a post on the social media platform Truth Social, Trump wrote, "It is my honour to announce Jon Voight, Mel Gibson, and Sylvester Stallone, to be Special Ambassadors to a great but very troubled place, Hollywood, California.

They will serve as Special Envoys to me for the purpose of bringing Hollywood, which has lost much business over the last four years to foreign countries, back--bigger, better and stronger than ever before!"

Trump further expressed confidence in their talents and promised a return to a "Golden Age of Hollywood."

"These three very talented people will be my eyes and ears, and I will get done what they suggest. It will again be, like The United States of America itself, The Golden Age of Hollywood," the post added.

Earlier this month, Trump had announced key appointments to his White House team, ahead of his inauguration on January 20.

Stanley E. Woodward would serve as Assistant to the President and Senior Counselor, while Robert Gabriel Jr. returns as Assistant to the President for Policy. Nicholas F. Luna will take on the role of Deputy Chief of Staff for Strategic Implementation and William Beau Harrison will return as Deputy Chief of Staff for Operations.

Donald Trump won a huge mandate in the US presidential elections winning 312 against Kamala Harris' 226. He also won the popular vote, becoming the first Republican leader since George Bush in 2004 to win popular vote.

Trump, who created history by becoming only the second leader to serve two non-consecutive terms in US history, will be sworn-in as president on January 20.