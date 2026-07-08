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Donald Trump claims he remains Iran's top assassination target

Donald Trump acknowledged repeated threats against him while dismissing speculation that security concerns had influenced his travel plans.

Published: Jul 08, 2026, 11:50 PM IST|Updated: Jul 08, 2026, 11:50 PM IST
Donald Trump claims he remains Iran's top assassination target
Image Credit: ANI

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