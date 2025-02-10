Advertisement
DONALD TRUMP

Trump Shuts Down Penny Minting, Calls It ‘So Wasteful!'

Donald Trump ordered to stop minting of new pennies, as part of his administration's focus on cost-cutting measures.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Priyanshu Priya|Last Updated: Feb 10, 2025, 08:57 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Trump Shuts Down Penny Minting, Calls It ‘So Wasteful!' Picture source: AP

US President Donald Trump has directed the Treasury Department to stop minting new pennies, citing the high cost of production.

Trump stated, "For far too long, the United States has minted pennies which literally cost us more than 2 cents. This is so wasteful! I have instructed my Secretary of the US Treasury to stop producing new pennies,” his post on Truth Social network read. 

His administration has been focusing on cost-cutting measures, targeting government agencies and reducing the federal workforce.

“Let’s rip the waste out of our great nation’s budget, even if it’s a penny at a time,” Trump wrote.

The President made this announcement shortly after attending the first half of the Super Bowl championship in New Orleans. he became first sitting president to attend Super Bowl in New Orleans.

