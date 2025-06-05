Donald Trump Holds Talk With Xi Jinping Amid US-China Trade Tensions

United States President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart, Xi Jinping, had a conversation over the phone on Thursday, according to Xinhua.

Xinhua also reported that the talks over the phone between the Presidents of the US and China were held at Trump's request. The details of the conversation have not been revealed yet.

This conversation comes a day after the US President, in a post on his Truth Social handle, said that although he likes Xi Jinping but the Chinese leader is "very tough" to make a deal with.

"I like President XI of China, always have, and always will, but he is VERY TOUGH, AND EXTREMELY HARD TO MAKE A DEAL WITH!!!" he wrote.

Also Read: 'So Much For Being Mr. NICE GUY': Trump Accuses China Of Violating Trade Agreement

US-China Trade Tensions

The talks between the two leaders also come amid the trade tensions between their countries.

According to IANS, earlier in May, US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent had announced an agreement had been reached with China for a bilateral reduction in tariffs with effect from May 14 for 90 days.

It was informed that the US would reduce tariffs on Chinese goods from 145 percent to 30 percent for 90 days, while China would cut tariffs on US goods from 125 percent to 10 percent for the same period.

Later, on May 30, Trump in a post on Truth Social said, "Two weeks ago China was in grave economic danger! The very high Tariffs I set made it virtually impossible for China to TRADE into the United States marketplace which is, by far, number one in the World. We went, in effect, COLD TURKEY with China, and it was devastating for them. Many factories closed and there was, to put it mildly, “civil unrest.” I saw what was happening and didn’t like it, for them, not for us."

"I made a FAST DEAL with China in order to save them from what I thought was going to be a very bad situation, and I didn’t want to see that happen. Because of this deal, everything quickly stabilized and China got back to business as usual. Everybody was happy! That is the good news!!! The bad news is that China, perhaps not surprisingly to some, HAS TOTALLY VIOLATED ITS AGREEMENT WITH US. So much for being Mr. NICE GUY!" he had written.