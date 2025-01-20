Donald Trump Inauguration Day Guest List: From Meloni To Jaishankar, Billionaires, And Celebrities; Here’s Who’s Attending

Donald Trump is prepared to take the oath of office on January 20, marking his return to the White House for a second term as the 47th US President. The swearing-in ceremony follows his victory in the November 5 presidential election.

The 78-year-old will be sworn in at 12 PM ET (10:30 PM IST) at the US Capitol in Washington, DC. Chief Justice John Roberts will administer the presidential oath to Donald Trump, while Justice Brett Kavanaugh will oversee the swearing-in of the new vice president, according to the Associated Press.

The inauguration ceremony is set to host a high-profile guest list, including global billionaires, foreign leaders, tech moguls, former US presidents, and Hollywood celebrities. Due to harsh winter conditions, the event has been relocated to the Capitol Rotunda.

The Capitol Rotunda, known for its historic significance, can accommodate only about 600 attendees, making this a highly exclusive gathering, reported The New York Times.

This is for the first time in US history that a president-elect will host foreign leaders during the inauguration ceremony. This marks a departure from tradition, as no heads of state have previously made an official visit to the US for an inaugural event.

Trump’s Presidential Inauguration/Oath Ceremony: Here Is A List Of Guests Attending

World Leaders

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar will represent India in Trump’s Swearing-in-ceremony to be held on January 20.

Chinese President Xi Jinping will not attend the inauguration and instead China’s Vice President Han Zheng will represent Beijing.

Italy Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni

Argentina President Javier Milei

Japan Foreign Minister Takeshi Iwaya

Ecuador President Daniel Noboa

Australia Foreign Minister Penny Wong

Reform UK Party leader Nigel Farage

Billionaires & Tech CEOs

Tesla CEO Elon Musk

TikTok CEO Shou Chew

Apple CEO Tim Cook

Amazon founder Jeff Bezos

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg

Google CEO Sundar Pichai

Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman

Former US Presidents

Outgoing President Joe Biden

Former US President Barack Obama

Former US President George W Bush

Former US President Bill Clinton

Donald Trump's inauguration will be streamed live online by major news networks, including NBC, CNN, ABC, CBS, and Fox News, on platforms such as YouTube, Facebook, and X (formerly Twitter).