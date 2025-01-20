Donald Trump Inauguration Day Guest List: From Meloni To Jaishankar, Billionaires, And Celebrities; Here’s Who’s Attending
The inauguration ceremony is set to host a high-profile guest list, including global billionaires, foreign leaders, tech moguls, former US presidents, and Hollywood celebrities.
Donald Trump is prepared to take the oath of office on January 20, marking his return to the White House for a second term as the 47th US President. The swearing-in ceremony follows his victory in the November 5 presidential election.
The 78-year-old will be sworn in at 12 PM ET (10:30 PM IST) at the US Capitol in Washington, DC. Chief Justice John Roberts will administer the presidential oath to Donald Trump, while Justice Brett Kavanaugh will oversee the swearing-in of the new vice president, according to the Associated Press.
The inauguration ceremony is set to host a high-profile guest list, including global billionaires, foreign leaders, tech moguls, former US presidents, and Hollywood celebrities. Due to harsh winter conditions, the event has been relocated to the Capitol Rotunda.
The Capitol Rotunda, known for its historic significance, can accommodate only about 600 attendees, making this a highly exclusive gathering, reported The New York Times.
This is for the first time in US history that a president-elect will host foreign leaders during the inauguration ceremony. This marks a departure from tradition, as no heads of state have previously made an official visit to the US for an inaugural event.
Trump’s Presidential Inauguration/Oath Ceremony: Here Is A List Of Guests Attending
World Leaders
-
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar will represent India in Trump’s Swearing-in-ceremony to be held on January 20.
-
Chinese President Xi Jinping will not attend the inauguration and instead China’s Vice President Han Zheng will represent Beijing.
-
Italy Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni
-
Argentina President Javier Milei
-
Japan Foreign Minister Takeshi Iwaya
-
Ecuador President Daniel Noboa
-
Australia Foreign Minister Penny Wong
-
Reform UK Party leader Nigel Farage
Billionaires & Tech CEOs
-
Tesla CEO Elon Musk
-
TikTok CEO Shou Chew
-
Apple CEO Tim Cook
-
Amazon founder Jeff Bezos
-
Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg
-
Google CEO Sundar Pichai
-
Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong
-
OpenAI CEO Sam Altman
Former US Presidents
-
Outgoing President Joe Biden
-
Former US President Barack Obama
-
Former US President George W Bush
-
Former US President Bill Clinton
Donald Trump's inauguration will be streamed live online by major news networks, including NBC, CNN, ABC, CBS, and Fox News, on platforms such as YouTube, Facebook, and X (formerly Twitter).
